From 'Porn Star Martini' to Matar Paneer: Check out top 10 most Googled recipes of 2021

Google year in search 2021: While Porn Star Martini, Lasagna, and Cookies were most searched for items in Manipur, Nagaland, Goa, Puducherry, and Mizoram.

Ankita Sengupta
December 09, 2021 / 11:51 AM IST
Porn Star Martini and Matar Paneer featured in Google Year in Search 2021. (Image credit: Greedy Gourmet and Shweta in the Kitchen)

Porn Star Martini and Matar Paneer featured in Google Year in Search 2021. (Image credit: Greedy Gourmet and Shweta in the Kitchen)


When Google India released their list for the top searches in India, amid the likes of "How to register for Covid vaccine" and "How to invest in Bitcoin", there lay a humble "How to make banana bread" — the sole representative of all the recipes Indians Googled for during the lockdown.

Thankfully, Google India had also released a sub-category on most searched for recipes.

1. Enoki mushroom

2. Modak

3. Methi Matar Malai

4. Palak

5. Chicken soup

6. Porn Star Martini

7. Lasagna

8. Cookies

9. Matar Paneer

10. Kada

Mizoram topped the list for Google searches on enoki mushroom recipes, followed by Assam, Chandigarh, Bihar, and Tamil Nadu.

When it came to sweetmeats, most Google searches for Modak came from Goa, followed by Maharashtra, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Wear Bengal, and Delhi.

Punjab, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh topped the list for searches of these vegetarian delicacies such as Methi Matar Malai and Matar Paneer.

While "Porn Star Martini", Lasagna, and Cookies were most searched for items in Manipur, Nagaland, Goa, Puducherry, and Mizoram.

And since enoki mushroom recipes topped the list, here is a quick 10-minute recipe of this side dish by All Recipes.

Ingredients
8 ounces enoki mushrooms
1 teaspoon sesame oil
1 large clove garlic, finely chopped
1 teaspoon low-sodium soy sauce

½ teaspoon finely grated fresh ginger

Directions

Cut the bottom 2 inches off the mushrooms and discard. Separate the mushroom strands gently.

Heat oil in a medium-sized nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add garlic and cook until just fragrant, about 1 minute. Add mushrooms and stir-fry until they begin to wilt, about 2 minutes. Add soy sauce and ginger; toss to coat. Cook 1 to 2 minutes more and serve hot.
Tags: #Google #Google Search #Google year in search 2021
first published: Dec 9, 2021 11:12 am

