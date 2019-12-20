Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

The clout enjoyed by the Khans and Bollywood at the top of Forbes India’s list of top 100 celebrities has finally been shaken. It took a sportsman to stand tall and surpass B-town biggies with annual earnings of over Rs 250 crore. According to Forbes, the ranking is based on an aggregate of the estimated earnings and fame quotient, generated via print and social media reach. Some celebrities who score very high on fame might be ranked higher than those who have stronger revenues, but a poor fame score. (Image: Reuters)