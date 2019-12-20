Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Actor Deepika Padukone, who did not act in any film this year, slipped down six positions to be ranked 10th in the list Jagyaseni Biswas 1/11 The clout enjoyed by the Khans and Bollywood at the top of Forbes India’s list of top 100 celebrities has finally been shaken. It took a sportsman to stand tall and surpass B-town biggies with annual earnings of over Rs 250 crore. According to Forbes, the ranking is based on an aggregate of the estimated earnings and fame quotient, generated via print and social media reach. Some celebrities who score very high on fame might be ranked higher than those who have stronger revenues, but a poor fame score. (Image: Reuters) 2/11 No 10 | Deepika Padukone | Actor | Annual earnings Rs 48 crore 3/11 No 9 | Sachin Tendulkar | Former cricketer | Annual earnings Rs 76.96 crore 4/11 No 8 | Alia Bhatt | Actor | Annual earnings Rs 59.21 crore. (Image: Facebook) 5/11 No 7 | Ranveer Singh | Actor | Annual earnings Rs 118.2 crore (Image: Facebook) 6/11 No 6 | Shahrukh Khan | Actor | Annual earnings Rs 124.38 crore. (Image: Reuters) 7/11 No 5 | MS Dhoni | Cricketer | Annual earnings Rs 135.93 crore. (Image: Reuters) 8/11 No 4 | Amitabh Bachchan | Actor | Annual earnings Rs 239.25 crore. (Image: Reuters) 9/11 No 3 | Salman Khan | Actor | Annual earning Rs 229.25 crore. (Image: Reuters) 10/11 No 2 | Akshay Kumar | Actor | Annual earnings Rs 293.25 crore. (Image: PTI) 11/11 No 1 | Virat Kohli | Captain of Indian cricket team | Annual earning Rs 252.72 crore. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Dec 20, 2019 07:50 am