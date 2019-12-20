App
Last Updated : Dec 20, 2019 07:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Actor Deepika Padukone, who did not act in any film this year, slipped down six positions to be ranked 10th in the list

Jagyaseni Biswas
1/11

The clout enjoyed by the Khans and Bollywood at the top of Forbes India’s list of top 100 celebrities has finally been shaken. It took a sportsman to stand tall and surpass B-town biggies with annual earnings of over Rs 250 crore. According to Forbes, the ranking is based on an aggregate of the estimated earnings and fame quotient, generated via print and social media reach. Some celebrities who score very high on fame might be ranked higher than those who have stronger revenues, but a poor fame score. (Image: Reuters)

Actor Deepika Padukone, who did not act in any film this year, slipped down six positions to be ranked 10th in the list
2/11

No 10 | Deepika Padukone | Actor | Annual earnings Rs 48 crore

Former cricket star Sachin Tendulkar retained last year's rank and featured in the 9th position of the Forbes list
3/11

No 9 | Sachin Tendulkar | Former cricketer | Annual earnings Rs 76.96 crore

This is the first time Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has made it to the top 10
4/11

No 8 | Alia Bhatt | Actor | Annual earnings Rs 59.21 crore. (Image: Facebook)

Thanks to multiple brand endorsements and Gully Boy's resounding success, Ranveer Singh crawled up one spot to number 7
5/11

No 7 | Ranveer Singh | Actor | Annual earnings Rs 118.2 crore (Image: Facebook)

Rank 6: Bollywood megastar Shahrukh Khan featured in the list for the third consecutive time since 2017
6/11

No 6 | Shahrukh Khan | Actor | Annual earnings Rs 124.38 crore. (Image: Reuters)

Former India team captain MS Dhoni was ranked number 5 last year as well
7/11

No 5 | MS Dhoni | Cricketer | Annual earnings Rs 135.93 crore. (Image: Reuters)

Thanks to a successful season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan moved up the ranks to make it to top five this year
8/11

No 4 | Amitabh Bachchan | Actor | Annual earnings Rs 239.25 crore. (Image: Reuters)

Bollywood actor Salman Khan moved down two spots to Rank 3 with an annual earning of Rs 229.25 crore
9/11

No 3 | Salman Khan | Actor | Annual earning Rs 229.25 crore. (Image: Reuters)

The second spot was taken by Akshay Kumar, whose annual earnings stood at Rs 293.25 crore
10/11

No 2 | Akshay Kumar | Actor | Annual earnings Rs 293.25 crore. (Image: PTI)

The star cricketer has stolen the top spot for the second consecutive year, with his annual earning standing at Rs 252.72 crore
11/11

No 1 | Virat Kohli | Captain of Indian cricket team | Annual earning Rs 252.72 crore. (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Dec 20, 2019 07:50 am

tags #Bollywood #Forbes India Celebrity 100 List #Virat Kohli

