    Deepika Padukone is on the Cannes Film Festival jury this year

    Deepika Padukone shared the news in her Instagram stories with a collage of her and her fellow jurors and a snippet of her profile on the Cannes website.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 27, 2022 / 10:27 AM IST
    Deepika Padukone at the Cannes Film Festival in 2018.

    Deepika Padukone has made it to the main jury at the Cannes Film Festival this year, organisers of the prestigious competition and the actor has confirmed.

    Veteran French actor Vincent Lindon will head the main jury while Padukone’s other fellow jurors will include British actress and director Rebecca Hall, Swedish actress Noomi Rapace, Italian actress and director Jasmine Trinca, Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, French director Ladj Ly, American director Jeff Nichols, and Norwegian director Joachim Trier.

    Padukone will be choosing the winner from 21 movies competing at the festival for the coveted Palme d’Or that will be held from May 17 to 28, news agency AFP reported.

    The 36-year-old actor shared the news in her Instagram stories with a collage of her and her fellow jurors and a snippet of her profile on the Cannes website.

    Deepika Padukone, who made her red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017, has been a regular at the festival in the recent years.

    The actor’s profile on the Cannes website reads: “Indian Actress, producer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur Deepika Padukone, is a huge star in her country. actor, producer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur from India. With over 30 feature films to her credit, she made her English language film debut as the female lead in xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, co-starring with Vin Diesel. She is also the principal of Ka Productions, the production company behind Chhapaak and ‘83, in which she also starred, as well as the upcoming film The Intern. Credits include Gehraiyaan and Padmaavat, as well as the award-winning and critically acclaimed film Piku. In 2015, she set up The Live Love Laugh Foundation, whose programs and initiatives aim to destigmatize mental illness and raise awareness about the importance of mental health. In 2018, Time Magazine named her one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World.”



    Tags: #Cannes film festival #Deepika Padukone
    first published: Apr 27, 2022 10:23 am
