Sourav Ganguly confirms Luv Films will produce his biopic

Moneycontrol News
September 09, 2021 / 05:06 PM IST
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly (Image: Reuters)

Veteran cricketer Sourav Ganguly finally announced that his biopic film will be produced by Luv Films. Sharing the news on the microblogging platform, Ganguly said, "Thrilled that Luv Films will produce a biopic on my journey and bring it to life for the big screen".

Luv Films, the production house founded by filmmakers Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, also shared the announcement on their social media platforms. "We are thrilled to announce that Luv Films will produce Dada Sourav Ganguly's biopic," the statement read. "We are thrilled to announce that Luv Films will produce Dada Sourav Ganguly's biopic," the statement read.

Earlier this year in July, the former cricketer had confirmed the news of his biopic. “Yes, I have agreed to the biopic. It will be in Hindi but it is not possible to say the name of the director now. It will take a few more days for arranging everything,", said Ganguly.

While Ganguly’s announcement affirms that the film will be produced under the banner of Luv Ranjan Films, it is yet to be known who will helm the film. The star cast is yet to be announced.

Luv Films has produced films such as "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety", "De De Pyaar De", "Malang" and "Chhalaang". Upcoming titles under the banner include Luv Ranjan's directorial starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, "Kuttey" and "Ufff".
Moneycontrol News
first published: Sep 9, 2021 05:05 pm

