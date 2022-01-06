MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Chris Noth's cameo cut out of 'Sex and the City' revival finale amid sexual assault allegations

A source confirmed to Deadline that Sex and the City' actor Chris Noth's surprise appearance in the February 3 episode has been cancelled..

PTI
January 06, 2022 / 04:02 PM IST

"Sex and the City" actor Chris Noth has denied sexual assault allegations, calling them "categorically false".

Actor Chris Noth was dropped from the finale premiere of the HBO Max series "And Just Like That" following accusations of sexual assault by multiple women against him.

A source confirmed to Deadline that Chris Noth's surprise appearance in the February 3 episode has been cancelled. His character, Mr Big, was killed off in the premiere of the spin-off follow-up of "Sex and the City", which aired on December 9.

Noth was slated to return in a flashback scene set in Paris. Big's wife Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, tucked his ashes away in the closet of her Brownstone until she could find where he wanted to be.

In paparazzi photos shot in Paris, Carrie is shown emptying out what looked like ashes out of her Eiffel Tower purse and into the Seine River. HBO Max has declined to comment.

Noth, who has denied the allegations calling them "categorically false" and claiming that the encounters were consensual, was previously fired from the CBS reboot of "The Equalizer". He was also dumped by A3 Artists Agency amid the controversy. He was also dumped by A3 Artists Agency amid the controversy.

Close

Related stories

 
PTI
Tags: #Chris Noth #Sarah Jessica Parker #Sex and the City
first published: Jan 6, 2022 03:57 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.