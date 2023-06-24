English
    'Couldn't help but wonder...': ChatGPT answers question on Titanic tragedy in Carrie Bradshaw's voice

    A Twitter user chose an innovative way to understand what happened in the Titanic tragedy by asking ChatGPT to give an account of the incident in the voice of Carrie Bradshaw.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 24, 2023 / 04:14 PM IST
    ChatGPT

    ChatGPT was asked a question on the Titanic tragedy in the voice of Carrie Bradshaw- the "Sex and the City" character played by Sarah Jessica Parker.

    The Titanic submarine tragedy has become one of the most talked about events of 2023 so far with all five individuals in the submersible losing their lives after the vehicle ran out of oxygen.

    A Twitter user chose an innovative way to write about Titanic submarine by asking ChatGPT to give an account of the incident in the voice of Carrie Bradshaw, the character in 'Sex and the City' played by Sarah Jessica Parker.


    The artificial intelligence tool replied saying, "I couldn't help but wonder, as the OceanGate Titanic submarine remains missing, with only 10 hours of oxygen left. Isn't it ironic how relationships with men can sometimes feel just the same? We dive deep, exploring uncharted depths, hoping for a connection. But sometimes, they vanish without a trace. And just like that, we're left gasping for breath," .


    The post generated several comments, some of whom said they read ChatGPT's answer in Bradshaw's voice.

    "WOW! I read that in her voice and saw that last line being typed across the screen!!!!," one user wrote.

    "I feel like you could have just written this yourself and it would have been just as good!," another user wrote.

    "I hate that this is so on point. This kind of thing along with news that Disney of all companies is already openly and proudly using AI art in their MCU projects, and the whole death of the current internet; it feels like we're about to reach a whole new level of capitalist hell," a third user wrote.

    first published: Jun 24, 2023 04:14 pm