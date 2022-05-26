Cannes Film Festival: Amruta Fadnavis walks red carpet with global celebrities

Cannes Film Festival: Amruta Fadnavis joined American actor Sharon Stone on the red carpet. (@amruta.fadnavis/Instagram)

Banker and singer Amruta Fadnavis walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on May 25, adding to the list of Indian celebrities marking their presence at the prestigious cinema event.

Amruta Fadnavis, who is married to former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, was at Cannes as a part of an initiative to create awareness about sustainability and health.

She walked the red carpet along with actor Sharon Stone, model Kiera Chaplin, who is the granddaughter of iconic comic actor Charlie Chaplin, cancer activist Ghida Talal and Dominique Ouattara, the first lady of Ivory Coast.

Fadnavis chose a black and silver geometric gown for the occasion. She completed her look with a pair of statement earrings.

The 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival began on May 17 in France's resort city of Cannes. In a first, India has been chosen as the ‘country of honour’ at the Marche du Cinema, which is the business counterpart of the Cannes Film Festival.

Another honour for India this year is actor Deepika Padukone being chosen as one of the members of the Cannes jury.

The actor could not be more proud to represent India. "We have a long way to go as a country," she said at the film festival. "I feel really proud as an Indian to represent the country but when we look back at the 75 years of Cannes there are a handful of Indian films or actors or talent that has been able to make it.

Padukone added: "I feel collectively as a nation we have the talent, ability and we just need conviction. There will come a day, I truly believe, where India won't have to be at Cannes, Cannes will be in India."

Several Indian films are being screened at Cannes this year. Among them is Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, the biography of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was wrongly accused of espionage.





