    BTS turns 9: Youngest member Jungkook surprises ARMY with new song 'My You' | Watch

    Jungkook incorporated multiple social media app templates to showcase the lyrics of the song.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 13, 2022 / 01:12 PM IST

    "My You' was sung and co-produced by BTS's Jungkook and was dedicated to ARMY. (Image credit: @BTS_official/Twitter)

    On BTS's 9th anniversary, the K-pop group's youngest member Jungkook surprised fans by releasing a new song dedicated to ARMY titled My You on Monday.

    Sung by Jungkook, the song was co-produced by Hiss Noise. The track, like other BTS songs, has English and Korean lyrics. Jungkook incorporated multiple social media app templates to present the lyrics of the song. These included SMS, Instagram stories and posts.

    Watch My You video here.

    BTS had recently dropped their new album titled Proof, which has been topping music charts worldwide.

    Speaking to Weverse Magazine after the release of Proof, band member J-Hope said, "By taking a look back on our timeline, we thought it was the right time to show people who recently became ARMY how we got to where we are today and show all the topics we’ve dealt with all in one place. And we think that it will also be an album that stirs up deep emotions for ARMY who have been with us from the beginning."

    "Our timeline is basically ARMY’s timeline. We made this an album for ARMY who have taken this journey with us, one they would likely cherish, so we had a lot of fun revisiting old memories while making it," he said.

    Read more: BTS at the White House: K-pop group meets Biden, discusses anti-Asian hate crimes

    The anthology album had sold more than 2.15 million copies. It features three new songs — Yet To Come, For Youth and Run BTS — and a number of their milestone, career-changing songs. Also, the BTS members chose two individual solo tracks from their careers to be a part of the album.

     
