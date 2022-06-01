BTS at the White House: K-pop group meets Biden, discusses anti-Asian hate crimes

K-pop group BTS with US President Joe Biden (Image credit: bts_bighit/Twitter)

South Korean K-pop sensations BTS arrived at the White House Tuesday to deliver a powerful message against anti-Asian hate crimes and meet US President Joe Biden.

The seven members of the hugely popular boy band, all dressed in black suits, joined White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre at the briefing room podium, where they discussed racism. Outside the White House, fans gathered in large numbers, hoping to catch a glimpse of BTS members.

The singer Park Ji-min, better known as Jimin, said through a translator that the group is "devastated by the recent surge of hate crimes" in the United States.

Anti-Asian sentiments in the United States and crimes targeting Asians have been on the rise since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Suga, another BTS member, appealed for tolerance as he said, “It's not wrong to be different. I think equality begins when we open up and embrace all of our differences.”

According to BBC, V, another member, said that "everyone has their own history".

The K-pop group did not take questions from reporters and left the briefing room to meet with US President Joe Biden. Footage shared by Biden on Twitter shows him welcoming the seven members of BTS to the White House.



It was great to meet with you, @bts_bighit. Thanks for all you’re doing to raise awareness around the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination.

I look forward to sharing more of our conversation soon. pic.twitter.com/LnczTpT2aL — President Biden (@POTUS) June 1, 2022

“This is an important month here in America. A lot of our Asian American friends have been subject to real discrimination,” Biden told the group.

The group, in turn, thanked Biden for signing the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act into law.

BTS later shared a photo with the US president on social media.



Thanks for having us at the White House! It was a huge honor to discuss important issues with @POTUS today. We're very grateful for #BTSARMY who made it all possible.

#BTS #방탄소년단 #BTSatTheWhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/PZd8Ox2Kea — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) June 1, 2022



According to the White House, Biden invited BTS to to "discuss the need to come together in solidarity, Asian inclusion and representation, and addressing anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination, which have become more prominent issues in recent years.”

The coronavirus pandemic was responsible in large part for the rise in anti-Asian sentiments. Biden's Republican predecessor Donald Trump often blamed the pandemic, which originated with an outbreak in Wuhan, China, as "the China virus" and also mocked the deadly virus as "kung flu."