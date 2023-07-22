Box office: Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer looks set to cross Rs 20 crore this weekend; Greta Gerwig's Barbie opens at Rs 4.5 crore

Both Oppenheimer (still above) and Barbie saw great pre-release hype.

More than two-and-a-half months since the release of The Kerala Story, Indian theatres are continuing to buzz. Indeed, there have been quite a few box-office successes lately, not just from Bollywood and Hollywood, but also from the Punjabi and Marathi film industries: Carry On Jatta 3 has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark globally already, while Baipan Bhari Deva has netted around Rs 60 crore just in India. Now with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's Barbie taking a start of almost Rs 20 crore between them in India on the first day itself, it's safe to say that the exhibition and distribution circuit is back on track.

Yes, one would like to see more Bollywood films in the mix and SatyaPrem Ki Katha has done that to an extent, but the wait continues for a bonafide 100 Crore Club entrant from the Hindi film industry: a hope that is now pinned on upcoming Friday release Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Till that happens, it’s time to rejoice the big opening that Oppenheimer has taken, with Rs 14.50 crore* already coming in (after accounting for late Thursday night paid preview shows as well). The Christopher Nolan film had seen excellent hype pre-release and the advance booking was a clear indicator that a double-digit opening was on the cards. Of course, a lot more was set to come for the film and that’s what has happened too. The trend will continue today and tomorrow as well and with some stretch, Oppenheimer could earn more than Rs 20 crore at the Indian box office by Sunday.

On the other hand, Barbie has set the record for the highest Hollywood romcom opener in India, what with Rs 4.50 crore* coming on the very first day. This is quite impressive since no other Hollywood film like this has taken such a start in India as the Top-20 biggest openers ever are all dominated by action biggies or tentpole affairs. However, for something like Barbie to take a start like this is a huge reflection on how the right kind of marketing with brand awareness can do wonders to a film’s business.

With Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One already standing at Rs 82.50 crore* after its second Friday and all set to enter the 100 Crore Club soon, for now it’s Hollywood ruling the charts and one just hopes that Bollywood joins the party soon.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources