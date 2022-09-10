Box Office: Brahmastra silences detractors, global ticket sales on Day 1 amount to Rs75 crore

Ranbir Kapoor in 'Brahmastra', which released in theatres on September 9, 2022. (Screen grab)

Brahmastra has taken a historic opening, with India ticket sales of Rs 37 crore on Day 1 and global collections of Rs 75 crore.

To put this in perspective, the only film which has done better in Hindi this year is KGF - Chapter 2 [Hindi] [Rs 53.95 crore in India]. RRR [Hindi] [Rs 20.07 crore], another south dubbed film, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 [Rs 14.11 crore] have been left behind by a distance, though in all fairness these films held on for a long time.

There is more. For the first time, a Hindi film has collected Rs 5 crore in the Tamil and Telugu versions on the first day. Before this, the record was held by Happy New Year, which collected Rs 2.37 crore on its first day in the south - that was way back in 2014.

With Rs 37 crore coming on the opening day - Rs 32 crore from the Hindi version - the Karan Johar production has overtaken the opening day record of several other films which collected in excess of Rs 30 crore on their opening day. These are Sultan [Rs 36.54 crore], Dhoom: 3 [Rs 36.22 crore], Sanju [also starring Ranbir Kapoor; Rs 34.74 crore], Tiger Zinda Hai [Rs 34.10 crore], Chennai Express [Rs 33.10 crore], Ek Tha Tiger [Rs 33 crore] and Singham Returns [Rs 32 crore].

On the other hand, films which have scored more than Brahmastra on the first day are just a handful, and they all are either franchise products or have earned holiday release advantage. These are KGF - Chapter 2 [Hindi] - [Rs 53.95 crore], War [Rs 53.35 crore], Thugs of Hindostan [Rs 52.25 crore], Happy New Year [Rs 44.97 crore], Bharat [Rs 42.30 crore], Baahubali - The Conclusion [Hindi] [Rs 41 crore] and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo [Rs 40.35 crore].

For Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, too, Brahmastra has set records for the best opening day ever.

Prior to Brahmastra, Ranbir's biggest openers were Sanju [Rs 34.74 crore] and Besharam [Rs 21.56 crore] while Alia had scored big with Kalank [Rs 21.60 crore] and RRR [Hindi] [Rs 20.07 crore]. Now they have a task in hand to challenge their newest records.

Karan Johar will likely aim even higher with his next release Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani - his biggest openers to date have been Brahmastra [Rs 37 crore], Sooryavanshi [Rs 26.29 crore] and Agneepath [Rs 23 crore].

One man who could well be grinning from ear to ear is director Ayan Mukherji. He gave a decade of his life to conceptualizing and executing Brahmastra, and was actively working on the film for five years already.

While his Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani had opened at Rs 19.45 crore with a lifetime score of Rs 188.92 crore, the trending so far of Brahmastra indicates that this haul would be accomplished in the first week itself. Of course, the film has been made at much higher budget, which means a lot more is at stake. However, the start has at least been positive.

For Bollywood in general, the film's excellent opening has come as a sign of relief. For the last so many months the industry was reeling with back to back failures and huge disappointments. From the Hindi film industry, the only ones which have done well so far this year are The Kashmir Files [Rs 253 crore], Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 [Rs 186 crore] and Gangubai Kathiawadi [Rs 129.10 crore]. By the look of things, Brahmastra could overtake the total theatre earnings of Gangubai Kathiawadi by Monday, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 by Wednesday and The Kashmir Files by the second week.

Finally, there is something truly remarkable happening in the exhibition and distribution circle, and those who were counting on this film can't stop smiling.