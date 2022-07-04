English
    Bigg Boss Malayalam: Dilsha Prasannan is season 4 winner but fans rally behind Riyas Salim

    Big Boss Malayalam Season 4: Video creator Riyas Salim won wide praise for being outspoken about social and political matters on the show.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 04, 2022 / 04:13 PM IST
    (Images: Facebook and Instagram)

    The grand finale of Bigg Boss Malayalam’s fourth season took place on July 3, with dancer Dilsha Prasannan emerging as the winner.

    Prasannan was awarded a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh for winning the reality show.

    Bigg Boss is a show where a group of celebrities is required to live together in a house isolated from the world outside. Their interactions are constantly monitored using cameras.

    Every week, one contestant is voted out. Only a handful remain when the show reaches the final stage.

    Prasannan, the Bigg Boss Malayalam, winner said she constantly worried about how she would survive the 100-day show.

    "For many days I couldn't make sense of what I want to do on the show," she was quoted as saying by the Indian Express. "But, I decided to just be myself. And I had a lot of support."

    Joining Prasannan in the finale were video creator Riyas Salim, a fan favourite, musician  Blesslee and actors Lakshmi Priya, Sooraj Thelakkad,  and Dhanya Mary Varghese.

    Many people backed Salim, describing him as the show's "real winner". He was outspoken about political matters on the show.

    "So damn proud of Riyas Salim. As everyone knows, he is the real winner," a Twitter user said. 

     

    Another person wrote: "He was the most deserving person. Cheers to the one who brought education to uneducated, the one who avoided toxicity. You are the real winner." 

    Bigg Boss debuted in India in 2006 as Hindi-language show on Sony TV. Later it moved to Colors TV.

    The show has since been broadcast in Kannada, Bangla Tamil, Telugu, Marathi and Malayalam versions.
