Ayushmann Khurrana on a winning streak: Will he make it 10 in a row starting with ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’?

Other than Akshay Kumar if there is one actor who has been making two-three films every year consistently and has also delivered successes regularly, it has to be Ayushmann Khurrana.

While he started with Vicky Donor and also had intermittent successes like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, his excellent run has started with Bareilly Ki Barfi after which he has seen seven successes in a row.

Will he make it 10 successes in a row next starting with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and followed by Gulabo Sitabo? Well, let's check it out.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Releases on February 21, 2020

Working in his first ever franchise film, Khurrana is now ready with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. This time, he is playing the character of a gay lover in the film. Considering the fact that this is an Aanand L Rai film, there is a marriage in the making for sure. Going by the promo of the film, this should be pushing the boundaries.

Gulabo Sitabo: Releases on April 17, 2020

Reuniting with Vicky Donor director Shoojit Sircar, Khurrana would soon be seen in Gulabo Sitabo which has Amitabh Bachchan leading the show. The combination promises a lot for the audience. And, if a couple of stills from the film which have been revealed are any indication, this should turn out to be a supremely quirky affair as well.

Untitled film: Releases in the second half of 2020

Though the title and other details are yet to be announced, Khurrana has confirmed that he has signed another interesting film. Given the actor’s reputation, the film is set to boast of another original storyline which would be offbeat and yet commercial in its appeal. The film is expected to release in the second half of 2020.

Bala: Rs 117 crore

His last release Bala did quite well and emerged as another Rs 100 crore club film for him. A superhit where he played a bald man no less, Bala was a very good success story for the actor. It also showed yet again that when it comes to picking unconventional scripts with major commercial appeal, Khurrana is gifted indeed.

Dream Girl: Rs 142.2 crore

With a knack of choosing different roles film after film, Khurrana played a truly fun part of being that guy who turns out to be a 'dream girl' no less for many men out there. His biggest money spinner till date, the Ekta Kapoor film had writer Raaj Shaandilyaa make his debut as a director. A difficult role to enact, Khurrana made it all come across as breeze.

Article 15: Rs 65.4 crore

Think of a cop and one imagines Dabangg, Singham or Simmba. However, Article 15 featured Khurrana as a no-nonsense cop who dealt with issues using his mind and conscience instead of fists and kicks. The Anubhav Sinha-directed film turned out to be a good success story and one just hopes that Khurrana takes this character forward in a film.

Badhaai Ho: Rs 138 crore

Khurrana’s first Rs 100 crore-club film, Badhaai Ho featured Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao in key roles. Yet, the kind of conviction that Khurrana came in with, he did not mind being a part of an ensemble affair and merged seamlessly with all other important characters in the film. Audiences lapped it up as well and ensured that the film was a blockbuster.

Andhadhun: Rs 75.6 crore

Rarely do we find a film opening at Rs 2.7 crore and then going on to do almost 30 times its business in the lifetime run. However, this is what happened in case of Andhadhun which had Khurrana play an utterly difficult part of a guy who was not blind but enacted the part of one, and then eventually got blind. This is his most acclaimed performance till date.

Shubh Mangal Savdhan: Rs 43.1 crore

We cannot imagine any other actor out there actually signing up for a film where he is required to play someone suffering from erectile dysfunction. However, Khurrana picked up this challenge and the results were there to be seen. Shubh Mangal Savdhan of course was made for a restricted mature audience but the family audiences made it reach out to larger janata.

Bareilly Ki Barfi: Rs 34.5 crore

The film that started it all for him, Bareilly Ki Barfi was a love triangle, albeit with a difference. With Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao coming together in this delightful film by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Bareilly Ki Barfi was a romcom drama that re-introduced the actor to the audience after his Meri Pyaari Bindu did not do well at the box office. There was no looking back post this.