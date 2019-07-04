Avengers Endgame re-releasing in India on July 5 with post-credit surprises, but on limited screens

The most successful Hollywood venture in India, Avengers Endgame will be re-releasing in India on July 5 across limited screens.

The 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) minted a lifetime collection of Rs 373 crore and with the re-release, the film is expected to add to its existing grand total.

In its opening week, Endgame managed to surpass the collection of its prequel Avengers: Infinity War, which stood at Rs 222.69 crore.

Running in Indian theatres for as long as 56 days, the superhero flick managed to pocket box office collection in crores.

With a limited release in 2,845 screens, Avengers Endgame emerged as a strong competition to big-ticket Bollywood releases like Dharma Production’s Student of the Year 2.

In Mumbai, one of the key markets for Endgame, the film scored a century, a feat achieved by no other Hollywood venture so far.

It is important to note that Endgame released only in 3D, 4K, IMAX and IMAX 3D cinemas, foregoing screens and locations that featured 2D screens.

Movie-goers this weekend will be spoiled for options with new releases like Spider-Man Far From Home and the re-release of Avengers Endgame as well as holdover Bollywood offerings like Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15.

Kabir Singh has raked in Rs 200 crore in 13 days while Article 15 is going strong with collections over Rs 31 crore.

Whether Endgame’s re-release in India will have an impact on the success of these two films, Atul Mohan, film trade analyst and editor of Complete Cinema, a film trade magazine, said, “Avengers has been watched by all the fans and lovers. Moreover, it's a very limited release.”

Towards the end of last month, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige in an interview had revealed that there would be a deleted scene, a tribute and some extra surprises for fans in the re-release.

The extended version of the film with additional post-credit surprises for fans hit US theatres on June 28.