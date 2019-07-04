App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Days hours minutes

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 06:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Avengers Endgame re-releasing in India on July 5 with post-credit surprises, but on limited screens

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige in an interview had revealed that there would be a deleted scene, a tribute, and some extra surprises for fans in re-release.

Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam

The most successful Hollywood venture in India, Avengers Endgame will be re-releasing in India on July 5 across limited screens.

The 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) minted a lifetime collection of Rs 373 crore and with the re-release, the film is expected to add to its existing grand total.

In its opening week, Endgame managed to surpass the collection of its prequel Avengers: Infinity War, which stood at Rs 222.69 crore.

Close

Running in Indian theatres for as long as 56 days, the superhero flick managed to pocket box office collection in crores.

related news

With a limited release in 2,845 screens, Avengers Endgame emerged as a strong competition to big-ticket Bollywood releases like Dharma Production’s Student of the Year 2.

In Mumbai, one of the key markets for Endgame, the film scored a century, a feat achieved by no other Hollywood venture so far.

It is important to note that Endgame released only in 3D, 4K, IMAX and IMAX 3D cinemas, foregoing screens and locations that featured 2D screens.

Movie-goers this weekend will be spoiled for options with new releases like Spider-Man Far From Home and the re-release of Avengers Endgame as well as holdover Bollywood offerings like Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15.

Kabir Singh has raked in Rs 200 crore in 13 days while Article 15 is going strong with collections over Rs 31 crore.

Whether Endgame’s re-release in India will have an impact on the success of these two films, Atul Mohan, film trade analyst and editor of Complete Cinema, a film trade magazine, said, “Avengers has been watched by all the fans and lovers. Moreover, it's a very limited release.”

Towards the end of last month, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige in an interview had revealed that there would be a deleted scene, a tribute and some extra surprises for fans in the re-release.

The extended version of the film with additional post-credit surprises for fans hit US theatres on June 28.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 4, 2019 06:49 pm

tags #Entertainment

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.