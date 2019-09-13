Are you an Avengers fan? Here’s how you can get a chance to lift Thor's hammer

Are you an Avengers fan? How about going to an exhibition where you will witness the Marvel world.

The Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. (Scientific Training And Tactical Intelligence Operative Network), an exhibition which will let fans delve into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is now coming to India.

The exhibition will tour Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Mumbaikars can experience the exhibition at Universal Square, High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel from September 19 to November 17, before it moves to Bengaluru.

What is it that you will experience at the exhibition?

You may get a chance to lift Thor's hammer, get a glimpse of Captain America’s original Project: Rebirth pod and try on Iron Man's suit.

The exhibition will feature a range of Avengers facets. From costumes, equipment, props, special effects, classified research, games, to virtual reality and chemical experiments, all this will take you into the back-story of each superhero and villain from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

To explore the world of Avengers, Marvel fans will have to shell out Rs 600 for tickets.

It is BookMyShow along with Singapore-headquartered Victory Hill Exhibitions (a subsidiary of Cityneon Holdings), that has brought the Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N to India.

Why is BookMyShow bringing this exhibition to India?

“As an immersive, interactive exhibit, Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. will usher in a new experiential segment in the Indian entertainment landscape, taking the out-of-home entertainment ecosystem several notches higher, said Kunal Khambhati, Head – Live Events & IP, BookMyShow.

The company is betting big on LIVE entertainment and expect the revenues from the segment to grow to 50 percent from the current 35 percent.

In addition, Khambhati said that “the audiences in India have showcased their love for superheroes, movie after movie". This is why they are confident that “the audience will love this never-seen-before immersive exhibit as well.”

Will the exhibition see traction in the Indian market?

According to Khambhati, over the years, Marvel has cultivated an extremely loyal and massive fan base in India.

“That BookMyShow sold over 8.5 million tickets for the film Avengers: Endgame is a strong testament to the popularity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the country,” he said.

How has been the global response for Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N?

"Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. is a traveling exhibition and has taken Marvel fans by storm in cities like New York, Seoul, Paris, Singapore, Beijing, Taipei, London and Las Vegas amongst others," said Khambhati.

Along with Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N., BookMyShow will bring to India, NBA’s debut games, slated for October 5 this year.