MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Join The Sustainability 100+ Summit and witness the dawn of an era of sustainable development. Click Here!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Amazon Prime Video partners with Yash Raj Films for 4 upcoming movies

The upcoming YRF films will stream on the platform four weeks after their release in theatres.

Moneycontrol News
October 28, 2021 / 03:21 PM IST

Video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on October 28 announced a licensing deal with production house Yash Raj Films (YRF).

Under this partnership, the streaming platform will launch four upcoming films from the YRF banner.

The content slate includes films like heist comedy Bunty Aur Babli 2 starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt’s action entertainer Shamshera,  historical action spectacle Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh’s big-ticket venture Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

The platform already offers some of the YRF classics, including Darr, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Silsila, Chandni and Dil To Pagal Hai.

"The global digital premieres, four weeks after their theatrical release, will help significantly increase the reach and viewing base for these highly anticipated films – in India and around the world," said Gaurav Gandhi, Country Head, Prime Video India.

Close

Related stories

Amazon Prime Video has 18 million subscribers in India as of June 2021, according to Media Partners Asia (MPA), an independent provider of research, advisory, and consulting services. And this number is expected to go up to 21.8 million by the end of this year.

In terms of content addition, Amazon Prime Video was the first platform to offer direct to digital releases - movies that skipped theatrical releases and streamed directly on an over the top (OTT) platform.

Along with content partnerships, the platform recently also became an aggregator and launched a video entertainment marketplace called Prime Video Channels.

For its India launch, Prime Video Channels joined hands with eight content partners and is offering 10,000 titles.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Entertainment
first published: Oct 28, 2021 03:21 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.