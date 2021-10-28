Amazon Prime Video partners with Yash Raj Films for 4 upcoming movies

Video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on October 28 announced a licensing deal with production house Yash Raj Films (YRF).

Under this partnership, the streaming platform will launch four upcoming films from the YRF banner.

The content slate includes films like heist comedy Bunty Aur Babli 2 starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt’s action entertainer Shamshera, historical action spectacle Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh’s big-ticket venture Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

The platform already offers some of the YRF classics, including Darr, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Silsila, Chandni and Dil To Pagal Hai.

"The global digital premieres, four weeks after their theatrical release, will help significantly increase the reach and viewing base for these highly anticipated films – in India and around the world," said Gaurav Gandhi, Country Head, Prime Video India.

Amazon Prime Video has 18 million subscribers in India as of June 2021, according to Media Partners Asia (MPA), an independent provider of research, advisory, and consulting services. And this number is expected to go up to 21.8 million by the end of this year.

In terms of content addition, Amazon Prime Video was the first platform to offer direct to digital releases - movies that skipped theatrical releases and streamed directly on an over the top (OTT) platform.

Along with content partnerships, the platform recently also became an aggregator and launched a video entertainment marketplace called Prime Video Channels.

For its India launch, Prime Video Channels joined hands with eight content partners and is offering 10,000 titles.