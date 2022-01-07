MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Adele is 'feeling ready for 2022', drops teaser for new music video 'Oh My God'. Watch

Adele's latest's album's first single, "Easy On Me", reigned over the US and British singles charts since its debut.

Moneycontrol News
January 07, 2022 / 10:49 AM IST
Adele's much-anticipated album, “30”, released in November last year.

Adele's much-anticipated album, “30”, released in November last year.


Singing superstar Adele on Thursday dropped a teaser for her upcoming music video “Oh My God”, saying she’s “feeling ready for 2022”. The song is the second single in her album “30”, which was released in November last year, six years after her last release.

“Rested and Re-Set! Feeling ready for 2022, there’s so much coming, I’m excited for you all to see it x answer that," the British singer said in her social media posts.

The video will be released on January 12. On the 12-track album "30," Adele, her voice sometimes breaking, sings about her divorce and the guilt, depression and self-doubt that followed -- a story she wanted listeners to hear as she had crafted it.

Some of "30," she told Vogue, was a way of processing answers to the big questions her son had surrounding his parents' split, things that are difficult to "make sense to a nine-year-old."

Close

Related stories

"My little love," she sings in one song dedicated to her son, which also includes diaristic voice memo recordings of conversations with Angelo. "I see your eyes/ Widen like an ocean / When you look at me / So full of my emotions."

Her last album, "25", was released in 2015.

The new album's first single, "Easy On Me", reigned over the US and British singles charts since its debut, proving the enduring strength of Adele's prowess as a hitmaker with broad appeal.

Adele, 33, has sold millions of albums around the world and won a slew of awards, including an Oscar and 15 Grammys.

The singer-songwriter is known for songs that combine raw, deeply personal feeling with strong musicality.

(With inputs from AFP)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #30 #Adele
first published: Jan 7, 2022 10:17 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.