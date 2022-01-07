Adele is 'feeling ready for 2022', drops teaser for new music video 'Oh My God'. Watch

Adele's much-anticipated album, “30”, released in November last year.

Singing superstar Adele on Thursday dropped a teaser for her upcoming music video “Oh My God”, saying she’s “feeling ready for 2022”. The song is the second single in her album “30”, which was released in November last year, six years after her last release.



Rested and Re-Set! Feeling ready for 2022, there’s so much coming, I’m excited for you all to see it x pic.twitter.com/2uESLUUvVj

— Adele (@Adele) January 6, 2022

"Rested and Re-Set! Feeling ready for 2022, there's so much coming, I'm excited for you all to see it x," the British singer said in her social media posts.

The video will be released on January 12. On the 12-track album "30," Adele, her voice sometimes breaking, sings about her divorce and the guilt, depression and self-doubt that followed -- a story she wanted listeners to hear as she had crafted it.

Some of "30," she told Vogue, was a way of processing answers to the big questions her son had surrounding his parents' split, things that are difficult to "make sense to a nine-year-old."

"My little love," she sings in one song dedicated to her son, which also includes diaristic voice memo recordings of conversations with Angelo. "I see your eyes/ Widen like an ocean / When you look at me / So full of my emotions."

Her last album, "25", was released in 2015.

The new album's first single, "Easy On Me", reigned over the US and British singles charts since its debut, proving the enduring strength of Adele's prowess as a hitmaker with broad appeal.

Adele, 33, has sold millions of albums around the world and won a slew of awards, including an Oscar and 15 Grammys.

The singer-songwriter is known for songs that combine raw, deeply personal feeling with strong musicality.