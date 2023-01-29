English
    20 years of N.T. Rama Rao Jr. in Telugu cinema

    Tarak, like his contemporaries Allu Arjun and Ram Charan, has grown tremendously as an actor since his debut as a child actor in 1996.

    Karthik Keramalu
    January 29, 2023 / 03:48 PM IST
    Before RRR, SS Rajamouli had directed Jr NTR (above) in Student No. 1, Simhadri, Yamadonga, and Magadheera.

    Hundreds of Telugu moviegoers in the United States were anxiously waiting to see if the Oscars would knock on the doors of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr. (Jr NTR or Tarak) as well, but it gave him a slip this year.

    There’s usually a mysterious air around celebrities who don’t like to talk about themselves much. They tend to keep their emotions in check and bring just about a portion of their lives to the table. It’s not wrong. Celebrities shouldn’t be made to feel as if they owe their souls to the prying eyes of the camera. I often think of the quip that Sidharth Malhotra shared on Koffee With Karan last year, “I am private, not shy.” If that’s how he wants to be, we should let him be. It’s as simple as that.

    But there are many others who are equally comfortable with the idea of chatting about everything under the sun. They may still not allow you to roam around the corners of their minds; even so, it’s always great to hear them spill the beans about their interests and pet peeves. The Indian movie industry has produced several wonderful conversationalists; Kamal Haasan and Shah Rukh Khan stand on top right now. When it comes to the younger lot, however, the latest favourite seems to be N. T. Rama Rao Jr., aka Tarak.

    Tarak, like his contemporaries Allu Arjun and Ram Charan, has grown tremendously as an actor since his debut as a child actor in 1996. Viewers generally agree that he’s good at singing, dancing, and acting – in layman’s terms, it means he can deliver the lines without making them feel silly.