    Jr NTR deserves Oscar nomination for best actor, says US magazine

    USA Today said NT Rama Rao Jr’s portrayal of a Gond warrior in RRR was an example of a brilliant performance that deserved an Oscar nod.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 24, 2023 / 11:03 AM IST
    Oscar nominations 2023: NT Rama Rao Jr’s portrayal of a Gond warrior in “RRR” was an example of a brilliant performance that deserves an Oscar nod, said the magazine

    Indians are hopeful that international fame will help it land an Oscar nomination. The epic action drama, set in pre-Independence India, stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead. Both actors have received praise for their power-packed performance in the SS Rajamouli film. In fact, according to USA Today, Jr NTR deserves an Oscar nod for his portrayal of Komaram Bheem in .

    The American magazine said NT Rama Rao Jr or Jr NTR's portrayal of a Gond warrior in was an example of a brilliant performance that deserved an Oscar nod.


    “Academy, is it possible to go halfsies on a best actor nod? Because this action-packed musical adventure's two Indian mega-stars are what makes "" such an audience-friendly powerhouse,” said writer Brian Truitt. “If we have to pick, though, the charismatic Rao has the edge for leading an army of wild animals and juggling a motorcycle with ease.”








