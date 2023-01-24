Jr NTR deserves Oscar nomination for best actor, says US magazine

Oscar nominations 2023: NT Rama Rao Jr’s portrayal of a Gond warrior in “RRR” was an example of a brilliant performance that deserves an Oscar nod, said the magazine

Indians are hopeful that RRR’s international fame will help it land an Oscar nomination. The epic action drama, set in pre-Independence India, stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead. Both actors have received praise for their power-packed performance in the SS Rajamouli film. In fact, according to USA Today, Jr NTR deserves an Oscar nod for his portrayal of Komaram Bheem in RRR.

The American magazine said NT Rama Rao Jr or Jr NTR’s portrayal of a Gond warrior in RRR was an example of a brilliant performance that deserved an Oscar nod.moneycontrol.com/news/tags/jr-ntr

“Academy, is it possible to go halfsies on a best actor nod? Because this action-packed musical adventure's two Indian mega-stars are what makes "RRR" such an audience-friendly powerhouse,” said writer Brian Truitt. “If we have to pick, though, the charismatic Rao has the edge for leading an army of wild animals and juggling a motorcycle with ease.”



In a separate article for USA Today, Truitt also predicted a possible nomination for RRR in the best director and best picture categories at Oscars 2023. Oscar nominations will be announced on January 24 and live-streamed on oscars.org and oscar.com, besides the Academy's social media pages.

While not a shoo-in for nomination in either category, RRR still has a good chance of getting an Oscar nod as it rides a wave of popularity in the west. The song Naatu Naatu which featured in the film recently won a Golden Globe award for the best original song.

Other actors who deserve a nomination include Tom Cruise for Top Gun: Maverick, Mia Goth for Pearl and Zoe Kravitz for Kimi, among others.