Oscar nominations 2023: When and where to watch the event live

Oscars 2023 nominations are all set to be announced on Tuesday, January 24, live from Beverly Hills, California. All eyes will be on the nominees for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Actress.

The 95th Academy Awards are especially exciting for India as four films -- RRR, Chhello Show, All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers -- have been placed on shortlists. Viewers will know soon if the Indian entries get Oscar nominations.

Nominees for Oscars 2023 will be announced at 8.30 am ET on January 24 (7 pm, according to Indian time).

The event announcing nominees will take place at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater and will be hosted by actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams.

Oscar nominations 2023: The 4 Indian films on shortlists

Oscar nominations will stream live at http://Oscars.org, or on the Twitter, YouTube and Facebook handles of the Academy.

This year, for the first time, Oscar nominations can also be viewed in virtual reality through Horizon Worlds.

Based on Academy shortlists, predictions for front runners have been coming in in recent weeks.

In the Best Picture category, Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans and The Banshees of Inisherin are being seen as frontrunners.

Steven Spielberg (The Fablemans), Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan (Everything Everywhere All At Once), Todd Field (Tár), and Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin) are expected to be nominated for the Best Director Oscar.

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Cate Blanchett (Tár), Viola Davis (The Woman King), Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans) and Danielle Deadwyler (Till) could be the likely contenders for the Best Actress Oscar.

For Best Actor, Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Austin Butler (Elvis), Paul Mescal (Aftersun) and Bill Nighy (Living) will be the likely nominees.