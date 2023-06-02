Elon Musk’s son asks about police cats, Delhi Police has the best reply

Elon Musk with his son X Æ A-12 (Image credit: @elonmusk/Twitter)

Ever wondered why police forces across the world train and deploy dogs, but rarely, if ever, has one heard of police cats? When Elon Musk’s three-year-old son, X Æ A-12, asked him this question, he was left stumped, but amused.

The chief executive officer of Tesla tweeted this query to the world at large and got a ‘pawsitively’ hilarious response from Delhi Police.

“Lil X just asked if there are police cats, since there are police dogs,” tweeted Elon Musk with a laughing face emoji.

The official Twitter handle of Delhi Police responded with the help of some clever wordplay. “Hi Elon Musk, please tell Lil X that there are no police cats because they might get booked for feline-y and 'purr'petration,” the police department replied.



Delhi Police’s lighthearted response to Elon Musk’s tweet has earned them much praise and appreciation.

“Spot on,” wrote one Twitter user, while another asked that the department’s social media manager be given a promotion. Several people dropped laughing face emojis in the comments section.

X Æ A-12, nicknamed Lil X, is Elon Musk’s three-year-old son with Canadian singer Grimes. Interestingly enough, his unusual name also has a cat connection – asked how to pronounce this name, Elon Musk joked on his Saturday Night Live monologue: “It's pronounced: Cat running across the keyboard.”