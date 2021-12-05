MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Elon Musk shares photo of 'Starships', promises to make Mars travel a reality

Elon Musk's private spaceflight company SpaceX has started building a Starship launchpad on Florida's Space Coast in the US.

Moneycontrol News
December 05, 2021 / 03:53 PM IST
The photo of 'Starships' tweeted by Elon Musk.

Elon Musk shared a photo of his Starships on Twitter a day after he announced that SpaceX has begun building a launchpad for its Starship rockets in Florida, as the company looks to add another location to launch the mammoth rockets.

The company is coming close to orbital tests for the new spacecraft, which is a major part of Elon Musk and SpaceX’s plans for the future of space travel. The company hopes that it will one day take humans to Mars. But, to take the Starships into orbit, a new launchpad in Florida is in the works.

"Work has now begun on that facility," Musk tweeted on December 3.

Starship will be a next-generation fully reusable rocket capable of carrying up to 100 people to Mars. Being reusable, the Starship can be re-filled with propellant after returning from space and be ready to launch again in a short period of time - just like an aircraft — reducing the cost of the entire enterprise.

The SpaceX founder has often spoken about his dream of building cities on Mars. In fact, the founding ethos of SpaceX was to make life multi-planetary. He says that settling humans on other planets, such as Mars, could preserve civilisation if Earth were to experience a cataclysm.

"History is going to bifurcate along two directions. One path is we stay on Earth forever, and then there will be some eventual extinction event," Musk had said in 2016.

He had also said that settlements would need large numbers of people in order to become self-sustaining.
Tags: #Elon Musk #Mars #SpaceX #starship
first published: Dec 5, 2021 03:43 pm

