Watch: Elon Musk's dad moment on video call as son joins him for Starship presentation

Elon Musk was speaking at a talk organised by the National Academies Space Studies Board. (Image credit: Screengrab from YouTube video by NASEM Live)

Billionaire Elon Musk had a classic dad moment during a video call on Wednesday, with his 16-month-old son joining him on his lap.

Musk was speaking on SpaceX’s Starship program during a talk organised by the National Academies Space Studies Board. When it was his turn to speak and he switched on the camera, there the entrepreneur was, with his youngest son, X Æ A-12, sitting on his lap.

The young boy was seen looking intently at the computer screen as his father prepped himself to talk. The screen had videos of rockets. Responding to his son’s bauble, Elon Musk told him, “Rocket”.

The baby continued to tap his hands on the table as his father looked at the screen. A few minutes later, two men could be seen opening the room’s door to take him away. Musk, perhaps relieved, hands over his son to one of them. The baby cries as he is taken outside the room.

Watch Elon Musk speaking 6:49 mark:

Christian Davenport, a journalist from The Washington Post shared a screenshot of Musk with his son. "Elon and baby giving a Starship presentation. As he once told me, 'Mars needs babies.'"

The SpaceX and Tesla chief responded to his tweet, saying, "It (Mars) does need people!"



Musk and Canadian singer Grimes named their son, who was born on May 4 last year, X AE A-XII Musk.

The 32-year-old singer also shared the pronunciation of the name, as “ex- eye”. In an interview with Bloomberg, the singer had revealed that they she had nicknamed their baby “Little X”.

Explaining the meaning of the name, Grimes had said X represents "the unknown variable" and "AE, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)."

She added that A represents "Archangel", which is her favourite song, and the number 12 represents the Chinese zodiac sign of the rat.

Grimes had also said that part of the name is a tribute to CIA's Lockheed A-12 reconnaissance plane, which has "no weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent."

In September, Musk said he and his partner are “semi-separated”, adding that they remain on good terms. He said Grimes still lives at his house in California and they continue to raise son together.

The 50-year-old entrepreneur has six other children from previous relationships. He has been married three times, including twice to Westworld actress Talulah Riley.

Grimes has not been married, and her son with Musk is her first child.