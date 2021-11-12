MARKET NEWS

Trends

Elon Musk's photo from "ancient times", speaking on all things Mars

Elon Musk's vision is to send a human to Mars by 2026 even as several countries, including the UAE, China and the US vying for the same feat.

Moneycontrol News
November 12, 2021 / 12:35 PM IST
Elon Musk at the International Mars Society Convention 15 years ago. (Image credit: @teslaownersSV)

Elon Musk at the International Mars Society Convention 15 years ago. (Image credit: @teslaownersSV)


We’ve seen billionaire Elon Musk’s interview from 2008 in which he said he was nearly bankrupt. Now, another throwback image has emerged from 15 years ago of the Tesla and SpaceX chief talking at an event organised by the International Mars Society Convention.
“15 years ago, @elonmusk spoke at the International Mars Society Convention and I think even he couldn’t imagine where @SpaceX would be today. Exploding head,” Tesla Silicon Valley Club tweeted, along with a photo of a younger Musk speaking at the event.
Musk, 50, replied to the tweet, saying “Ancient times.”


Musk's vision is to send a human to Mars by 2026 even as several countries, including the UAE, China and the US vying for the same feat.
Elon Musk's space company has signed a multibillion-dollar partnership with US space agency NASA. As part of this deal, a SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts docked with the International Space Station on Thursday, kicking off a six-month stay on the orbiting outpost.Crew-3's Raja Chari, Kayla Barron and Tom Marshburn of the United States and Matthias Maurer of Germany traveled to space aboard a Crew Dragon capsule fixed to a Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. They blasted off late Wednesday.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Elon Musk #Mars #SpaceX
first published: Nov 12, 2021 12:31 pm

