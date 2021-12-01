Elon Musk's $50 Tesla Cyberwhistle is sold out. He says 'don't buy silly Apple Cloth'

Elon Musk, on Tesla's Cyberwhistle, said, "Don’t waste your money on that silly Apple Cloth, buy our whistle instead!"

Billionaire Elon Musk has asked people to “blow the whistle on Tesla”, introducing the electric car-maker’s latest offering, a Cyberwhistle for $50 (Rs. 3,747.95).



Minutes after sharing a link to the webpage of the Tesla whistle, he took a jibe at Apple’s Polishing Cloth, urging his 65 million-plus followers not to “waste” their money on the $19 (Rs. 1,900) product that was launched in October. “Don’t waste your money on that silly Apple Cloth, buy our whistle instead!” the entrepreneur said.

The Tesla offering appears to have been selling through the roof with the whistle out of stock on its website, hours after Musk promoted it.

Shaped like Tesla’s still-in-development Cybertruck, the limited-edition Cyberwhistle is made from medical-grade stainless steel with a polished finish, Tesla’s online shopping website says. The whistle includes an “integrated attachment feature for added versatility”.

The launch of Cybertruck was announced in 2019 at a high-profile event. During a demonstration, Tesla designer Franz von Holzhausen threw a metal ball at the windows, causing cracks in what were supposed to be "unbreakable" windows. In the investor presentation of its Q12021 results, Tesla said the Cybertruck is still "in development".

Apple’s Polishing Cloth, a square piece of fabric with the Apple logo, is made from a “soft, nonabrasive material” and is suitable for wiping down Apple displays. The cloth can also be used to clean the mini-LED display on the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros as well as the screens of other iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Apple's document on cleaning Apple products recommends that customers use a soft, lint-free cloth and minimal wiping.

Elon Musk, who actively tweets on anything that catches his attention, had mocked the Polishing Cloth, when he responded to a tweet by Apple CEO Tim Cook in October. Replying to Cook's tweet about the launch of Apple's new store in Turkey's Istanbul, Musk said, "Come see the Apple Cloth."



Come see the Apple Cloth ™️ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 22, 2021