Apple runs out of stock as buyers rush for its Rs 1,900 polishing cloth

Even Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk seemed baffled and amused by the news of the Apple Cloth selling out.

Moneycontrol News
October 21, 2021 / 02:21 PM IST

In its just-concluded event, Unleashed, the biggest draws from Apple were the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBooks, armed with custom M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. The company also introduced a $19 Polishing Cloth for Apple devices at the event.

Despite the high Rs 1,900 price tag for a piece of fabric, the Apple Cloth has done pretty well. The cloth has been selling through the roof and has already been sold out in India. You can still order Apple’s Polishing Cloth on its official website, but it will ship anywhere between December 13 and January 8.

In other regions, shipments are estimated to reach consumers by the end of November. Even Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk seemed baffled and amused by the news of the Apple Cloth selling out.

So what is Apple’s Polishing Cloth? To put it simply, it is a square piece of fabric with the Apple logo and a Rs 1,900 price tag.

The cloth is made from a “soft, nonabrasive material” and is suitable for wiping down Apple displays, including the nan-texture glass of the Pro Display XDR. The cloth can also be used to clean the mini-LED display on the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros as well as the screens of other iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Apple's document on cleaning Apple products recommends that customers use a soft, lint-free cloth and minimal wiping.
Tags: #Apple #Elon Musk
first published: Oct 21, 2021 02:21 pm

