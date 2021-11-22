MARKET NEWS

English
Elon Musk's SpaceX is hiring in India for Starlink. See eligibility, job description

The chief of Starlink, owned by Elon Musk's SpaceX, in India, put out a post, sharing the job descriptions for the country-based roles of Director of Rural Transformation and Executive Assistant.

Moneycontrol News
November 22, 2021 / 11:11 AM IST
Elon Musk's Starlink is hiring a Director of Rural Transformation and Executive Assistant in India.

Billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX is hiring two “rockstars” in India for its satellite internet service, Starlink.

The chief of Starlink in India put out a LinkedIn post last week, sharing the job descriptions for the country-based roles of Director of Rural Transformation and Executive Assistant.

“I am pleased to announce that we are now officially looking for two rockstars to join the Indian Subsidiary,” Sanjay Bhargava, who heads Starlink in India as its Country Director, said in his post.

He said the role of Director Rural Transformation has to be technical too and that it is the “another small step towards catalyzing and accelerating transformation starting with rural India”.

Close

The role of executive assistant position is not that of a chief of staff, he added.

Only Indian citizens are eligible for both the positions.

The Director Rural Transformation will be responsible for helping selected geographical areas deliver measurable and time-bound GDP and sustainable development goals through the deployment of Starlink technology. Basic qualifications needed for this role are a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or other engineering field and 10-plus years of experience with development work in large companies, communities, and associated stakeholders.

The Executive Assistant will work closely with Starlink’s HR and the management team to manage all office administration, assist with event planning, and facilitate the smooth day to day operations and functioning of the office. A bachelor's degree, three-plus of experience providing support at an executive level and experience with Microsoft Office applications and project management software tools are the basic qualifications needed.

Click here to check detailed responsibilities and apply.

Elon Musk's Starlink uses a "constellation" of more than 1,500 low-orbit satellites to provide internet service accessible from most of the planet, including remote areas such as the Amazon.
Tags: #Elon Musk #SpaceX #starlink
first published: Nov 22, 2021 10:49 am

