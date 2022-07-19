Elon Musk clicked vacationing in Greece after being sued by Twitter. Pics go viral

Elon Musk's photos from Greece were originally published in 'Page Six'. (Image credit: @Teslaconomics/Twitter)

Elon Musk has been spotted soaking up the sun in a luxury yacht in Greece's Mykonos. Photos published by Page Six on Monday showed the richest person in the world swimming in the ocean and enjoying a cocktail.

This comes amid a legal battle that Twitter has unleashed upon Musk after he baked out of the $44 billion deal to acquire the micro-blogging platform.

One of Musk's photos from Greece was tweeted by Teslaconomics and it went viral.

This is the man that is and will change the world for the greater of humanity. pic.twitter.com/AiUJwL1Y1Z— Teslaconomics (@Teslaconomics) July 18, 2022

Responding to this, Elon Musk on Tuesday said that he was already back working in the factory. "Haha damn, maybe I should take off my shirt more often … free the nip! (already back in the factory btw) (sic)," he tweeted.



Haha damn, maybe I should take off my shirt more often … free the nip!!

(already back in the factory btw) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 18, 2022

According to Page Six, Musk did not seem the least bit bothered by Twitter’s massive lawsuit against him.

The Tesla CEO had first agreed to buy the social media website for $44 billion in April but backed out of it earlier this month claiming that Twitter did not disclose what percentage of its users are bots.

Meanwhile, Twitter’s attorneys stated that Musk’s claim was a “bad faith” attempt to walk away from the agreement.

Responding to it, the richest person in the world called the company’s lawsuit “meritless”. He had also sought time until 2022 to formally respond to it.