Twitter uses Elon Musk’s infamous poop emoji as evidence in lawsuit against him

Twitter on Tuesday sued Elon Musk for breaching the $44 billion contract he signed to buy the tech firm. In the lawsuit, the social media giant used Musk’s infamous poop emoji as evidence he disparaged the company, reports Fox News.

Musk pulled out of the deal accusing Twitter of "misleading" statements about the number of fake accounts and bots on the platform. The infamous poop emoji cited in Twitter’s lawsuit was Musk’s response to a May 16 thread from Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, in which he stood by the company’s estimate that less than five percent of its daily active users were “fake or spam.”

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 16, 2022

Musk responded to his lengthy Twitter thread with a single poop emoji.

This post from Elon Musk was one of several that Twitter used a ‘evidence’ that the Tesla billionaire had disparaged the company.

"Since signing the merger agreement, Musk has repeatedly disparaged Twitter and the deal, creating business risk for Twitter and downward pressure on its share price," the complaint reads, according to Fox News.

The suit filed in the US state of Delaware urges the court to order the billionaire to complete his deal to buy Twitter, arguing that no financial penalty could repair the damage he has caused.

The termination of the takeover agreement sets the stage for a potentially lengthy court battle with Twitter, which initially had opposed a transaction with the unpredictable billionaire entrepreneur.

(With inputs from AFP)