Elevator plunges down moments after 2 kids exit in Pune residential building. Watch

A terrifying video of an elevator crashing down after two children exited minutes before has been doing the rounds of the internet. The incident happened at a residential complex in Pune and the CCTV footage has gone viral online, sparking fear and concern among social media users.
In the now-viral video, two kids can be seen entering the elevator. They were having a candid conversation as displayed on the CCTV footage. The lift arrived on the floor and the children fortunately exited. Soon after, there was a loud noise as the elevator started crashing down from the 10th floor of the building.
It seems as if the elevator bounced a few times before crashing down in the pit. Apart from the noises, the camera inside also caught the lift shaking violently.
“Lucky escape for 2 children who came out of the lift seconds before the wire of the lift broke and it came crashing down in a 10 storied residential complex in Pune,” read the caption of the post by a Twitter account @jaggirm.
Watch the video here:
#Pune lucky escape for 2 children who came out of the lift seconds before the wire of the lift broke and it came crashing down in a 10 storied residential complex in Pune.
IT IS SAID ""JAKO RAKHE SAIYAN MAAR SAKE NA KOI"". pic.twitter.com/OBIuERJN8R
— (@jaggirm) August 1, 2023
Social media users were horrified after watching the clip and shared their thoughts in the comments section.
“Gosh! My heart was beating like crazy. Thank goodness they escaped a tragedy,” a user wrote.
Another user commented, “God has saved them.”
A third user demanded action against the manufacturer of the lift. A fourth user remarked, “Good to see both the kids are safe.”
