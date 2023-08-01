Elevator plunges down moments after 2 kids exit in Pune residential building. Watch

It seems as if the elevator bounced a few times before crashing down in the pit. (Representative Image)

A terrifying video of an elevator crashing down after two children exited minutes before has been doing the rounds of the internet. The incident happened at a residential complex in Pune and the CCTV footage has gone viral online, sparking fear and concern among social media users.

In the now-viral video, two kids can be seen entering the elevator. They were having a candid conversation as displayed on the CCTV footage. The lift arrived on the floor and the children fortunately exited. Soon after, there was a loud noise as the elevator started crashing down from the 10th floor of the building.

It seems as if the elevator bounced a few times before crashing down in the pit. Apart from the noises, the camera inside also caught the lift shaking violently.

“Lucky escape for 2 children who came out of the lift seconds before the wire of the lift broke and it came crashing down in a 10 storied residential complex in Pune,” read the caption of the post by a Twitter account @jaggirm.

Watch the video here:



Social media users were horrified after watching the clip and shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“Gosh! My heart was beating like crazy. Thank goodness they escaped a tragedy,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “God has saved them.”

A third user demanded action against the manufacturer of the lift. A fourth user remarked, “Good to see both the kids are safe.”