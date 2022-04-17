English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Cat living outside historic palace is being evicted. Thousands sign petition in protest

    Anastasia, a 17-year-old stray cat, spends her days in front of the Rector's Palace in Croatia's tourist hotspot, Dubrovnik. The city’s museum authority wants to remove the cat from there, causing anger among locals and tourists, who adore it.

    AFP
    April 17, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST
    An animal lover has made Anastasia the cat a home matching the palace’s mixed Gothic, Renaissance and Baroque style.

    An animal lover has made Anastasia the cat a home matching the palace’s mixed Gothic, Renaissance and Baroque style.

    Thousands of people have signed a petition against the eviction of a 17-year-old stray cat from its home outside a historic palace in Croatia's tourist hotspot, Dubrovnik.

    Anastasia spends her days in front of the 14th-century Rector's Palace in the Old City and is a favourite with locals and tourists.

    Despite attempts to find her a home, she always returns to the palace so volunteers put a cardboard box for her in the palace porch.

    That failed to impress the city's museum authority, which is based in the building.

    So an animal lover made her a mini wooden home in the style of the palace -- a mix of

    Close

    Related stories

    An animal lover has made Anastasia the cat a home matching the palace’s mixed Gothic, Renaissance and Baroque style.

    architecture -- complete with a plaque bearing Anastasia's name.

    That dwelling also got a sniffy response and the cultural guardians ordered it removed.

    No-one, the museum authority argued, is allowed to alter Dubrovnik's "unique cultural and historic whole, especially by building shelters or dwellings".

    The ousting of Anastasia triggered a social media storm and as of Saturday 12,000 people had signed a petition demanding her reinstatement.

    "It's her home," Srdjan Kera, the architect of Anastasia's abode, said regretfully. "We're only talking about one cat, not 70 of them."

    Dubrovnik Mayor Mato Frankovic has backed the museum, stressing, apparently without irony, that the Pearl of the Adriatic only has fat cats and "no skinny ones".



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    AFP
    Tags: #animals #CAT #Croatia
    first published: Apr 17, 2022 09:36 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.