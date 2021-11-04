On Diwali, Apple's Tim Cook picks Noida man's photos for his wish

Apple chief Tim Cook extended his Diwali wishes.

Apple CEO Tim Cook today extended his Diwali greetings by sharing two beautiful photographs of celebrations. The pictures were clicked on iPhone 13 Pro Max which was launched in India in September.

“Wishing a happy and safe Diwali to all those celebrating around the world. May the Festival of Lights fill your home with happiness and health. Stunning #ShotOniPhone13ProMax photos by @coffeekarma,” Cook tweeted, sharing two photographs by Noida resident Gursimran Basra.



Wishing a happy and safe Diwali to all those celebrating around the world. May the Festival of Lights fill your home with happiness and health. Stunning #ShotOniPhone13ProMax photos by @coffeekarma. pic.twitter.com/09O2GkMcMN

— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) November 4, 2021

While the first photo shows his sister holding up a sky lantern, the second photo shows his wife holding a diya, Basra told moneycontrol.com. He shot both the photos in Noida, using an iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Basra took to Instagram to share his excitement of the Apple chief sharing his photographs. “Wishing everyone a peaceful, healthy and happy diwali during these times. Let there be light all around. Also, feels super elated when none other than Tim Cook shares your clicked photographs wishing the world Happy Diwali,” he wrote.

“Can’t describe the feeling when the man himself tweets your clicked photographs wishing the world Happy Diwali. Super elated,” he wrote on Instagram Stories.

Apple launched four new iPhone 13 models this year as the successor of the iPhone 12 lineup. iPhone 13 Pro Max price in India starts at Rs 1,29,900 for the base 128GB storage option.

Last year too, Tim Cook had shared a photograph clicked by an iPhone user in his annual Diwali wish tweet. It was clicked by Rohit Vohra on iPhone 12 Pro Max which was launched last October.

In his 2018 Diwali wish, Cook shared two pictures clicked on iPhone XR by Ashish Parmar.