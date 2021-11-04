MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
Moneycontrol
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

On Diwali, Apple's Tim Cook picks Noida man's photos for his wish

Diwali 2021: The photographer took to Instagram to share his excitement of Apple chief Tim Cook sharing his pictures.

Shylaja Varma
November 04, 2021 / 11:17 AM IST
Apple chief Tim Cook extended his Diwali wishes.

Apple chief Tim Cook extended his Diwali wishes.


Apple CEO Tim Cook today extended his Diwali greetings by sharing two beautiful photographs of celebrations. The pictures were clicked on iPhone 13 Pro Max which was launched in India in September.

“Wishing a happy and safe Diwali to all those celebrating around the world. May the Festival of Lights fill your home with happiness and health. Stunning #ShotOniPhone13ProMax photos by @coffeekarma,” Cook tweeted, sharing two photographs by Noida resident Gursimran Basra.

While the first photo shows his sister holding up a sky lantern, the second photo shows his wife holding a diya, Basra told moneycontrol.com. He shot both the photos in Noida, using an iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Basra took to Instagram to share his excitement of the Apple chief sharing his photographs. “Wishing everyone a peaceful, healthy and happy diwali during these times. Let there be light all around. Also, feels super elated when none other than Tim Cook shares your clicked photographs wishing the world Happy Diwali,” he wrote.

“Can’t describe the feeling when the man himself tweets your clicked photographs wishing the world Happy Diwali. Super elated,” he wrote on Instagram Stories.

Close

Related stories

Apple launched four new iPhone 13 models this year as the successor of the iPhone 12 lineup. iPhone 13 Pro Max price in India starts at Rs 1,29,900 for the base 128GB storage option.

Last year too, Tim Cook had shared a photograph clicked by an iPhone user in his annual Diwali wish tweet. It was clicked by Rohit Vohra on iPhone 12 Pro Max which was launched last October.

In his 2018 Diwali wish, Cook shared two pictures clicked on iPhone XR by Ashish Parmar.
Shylaja Varma
Tags: #Apple #Diwali #iPhone #iPhone 13 Pro Max #Tim Cook
first published: Nov 4, 2021 09:19 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.