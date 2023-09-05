Delhi man loses Rs 14,000 in Tinder scam. 'I smiled at the waiter'. Viral post

The man wrote that he had alcohol and hookah with the woman but during the course of the time that he spent with her realised he had been scammed. (Representational Photo).

A Delhi man lost Rs 14,000 to a woman with whom he connected on online dating app Tinder. In a Reddit post, the man wrote how he met the woman at Rajouri Garden area, located in western part of the national capital and decided to spend time with her, despite not being convinced of the location.

"This happened yesterday (Saturday). Yesterday a girl wanted to meet in "Rajouri Garden". I reached, then she sent another location 1km away and called me to meet at a place called "cafe studio". The place looked shady, I told her " Let's go to someplace that has a good maps rating".

"She insisted, and I who hadn't dated for at least two years, agreed out of my pathetic desperation. She said this place was new but she had come here for her friend's birthday. There was one another couple sitting there which added a bit of authenticity to my already messed-up sense of judgment," the man wrote in the post.

The man further wrote that he had alcohol and hookah with the woman but during the course of the time that he spent with her, realised he had been scammed.

"Long story short we had hookah - Rs 5,000. Then we had five 60ml vodka shots each costing 800 each - Rs 8,000. vodka was crappy, 5x60 ml shots = 300 ml which is quite a lot, and I barely felt I had anything. This, combined with fries and service charge, I was billed Rs 15,500 which got reduced to Rs 14,000. By now, I understood what it was and could only blame my own pathetic desperation, as all logic was screaming at me earlier. I smiled at the waiter, respectfully admitted my defeat, and didn't make a scene, " he added.

The man added that he heard another person at the same restaurant was also scammed after he raised complaints about the bill issued to him.

The person wrote that the following day, he went out with another girl but remained cautious and checked the menu at the restaurant.

"Saw the same prices. Told the girl, this place is a fraud, and let’s go somewhere else. She got scared and went to the washroom. Then she came out, pretended to get a call from her dad, and had to leave urgently," he added.