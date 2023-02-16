Deepika Padukone flies economy class. Watch IndiGo flight video

Actor Deepika Padukone inside an IndiGo flight,(Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @sixsigmafilms)

It’s not every day that you get to spot a superstar and when you do, all that impression of them you had in your mind turns out to be right, or the complete opposite happens. Passengers on an IndiGo flight had a similar experience recently when they realised that actor Deepika Padukone was their co-passenger.

Wearing an orange colour tracksuit, a cap and sunglasses, Padukone is seen walking down the aisle to the toilet inside the aircraft, in a now-viral video. Many passengers appear to realise only then that they had a celebrity flying with them.

She was escorted by a man to the door of the toilet.

A woman can be heard calling out the actor. “Hi, Deepika,” she says.

Fans of Padukone lauded the Bollywood A-lister for choosing to flying a low-cost carrier, ditching the usual business class or first-class.

Earlier this month, a Vistara passenger revealed how Bollywood star Anil Kapoor, seated next to her on the plane, performed a small act of kindness which led to a memorable two-hour flight.

Shikha Mittal, founder of Be.Artsy, said that Anil Kapoor helped her calm down after noticing her anxiety at flying. She revealed that the Bollywood star was seated next to her on a Vistara flight when turbulence caused the luggage box above them to start flapping. Noticing her anxiety, Anil Kapoor struck up a conversation with Mittal in order to distract her.

Deepika Padukone, 37, is basking in the success of “Pathaan”, which has raised over Rs. 901 crore gross at the worldwide box office. The blockbuster, which marks Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen after four years, stars Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana. Yash Raj Film said "Pathaan" has become the highest grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema.