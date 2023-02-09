English
    Anil Kapoor’s small act of kindness for co-passenger on Vistara flight

    Moneycontrol News
    February 09, 2023 / 01:34 PM IST
    Anil Kapoor with co-passenger Shikha Mittal (Image credit: LinkedIn)

    Shikha Mittal, founder of Be.Artsy, said that Anil Kapoor helped her calm down after noticing her anxiety at flying. She revealed that the Bollywood star was seated next to her on a Vistara flight when turbulence caused the luggage box above them to start flapping. Noticing her anxiety, Anil Kapoor struck up a conversation with Mittal in order to distract her.

    “The flight got turbulent right at the take-off,” Mittal wrote in a LinkedIn post on February 8. “I have always been bad on flights. In 2022 I developed added fears due to a health condition I am going through because of vaccine/covid (cause unknown),” she explained.

    “The moment I kept my hand on the divider in the middle of the two seats, my co-passenger held my hand and said ‘Hey it’s ok. Tell me your name. Let’s talk,’” Mittal wrote in her LinkedIn post, sharing a picture with the co-passenger in question – Anil Kapoor.