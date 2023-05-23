Women take top 4 ranks in UPSC Civil Services Examination 2022

The UPSC recommended 933 individuals for appointment to various services.

In a remarkable achievement, women have secured the top four positions in the prestigious Indian Civil Services Examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The results of the examination were announced recently.

Ishita Kishore secured the first position in the exams. A graduate in Economics (Hons.) from Shri Ram College of Commerce, University of Delhi, she opted for Political Science and International Relations as her optional subject.

Following her closely, Garima Lohia, secured the second rank. A graduate in Commerce from Kirorimal College, University of Delhi, she chose Commerce and Accountancy as her optional subject.

In the third position is Uma Harathi N, who graduated with a B.Tech. in Civil Engineering from IIT Hyderabad.

Smriti Mishra came in fourth. She pursued her undergraduate studies in Zoology from Miranda House College, University of Delhi, and selected Zoology as her optional subject for the examination.

Moreover, the top 25 successful candidates comprise 14 women and 11 men, indicating a significant shift in gender representation within the civil services. The educational qualifications of these candidates range from graduation in Engineering, Humanities, Science, Commerce, and Medical Science.

The selected candidates are from renowned institutions such as IIT, NIT, DTU, Gauhati Medical College, University of Health Science, University of Delhi, Gujarat National Law University, Jadavpur University, among others.

Additionally, it is noteworthy that the recommended candidates include 41 persons with "Benchmark Disability".

The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2022, conducted on 5th June 2022, saw an overwhelming response, with a total of 11,35,697 candidates applying for the examination. Out of these, 5,73,735 candidates appeared for the examination. Following the preliminary stage, 13,090 candidates qualified for the Written (Main) Examination, which was held in September 2022. The number further reduced to 2,529 candidates who qualified for the Personality Test of the examination.

Finally, the UPSC recommended 933 individuals (613 men and 320 women) for appointment to various services.