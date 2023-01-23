English
    SC dismisses CBI appeal against bail to Maharashtra ex-minister Anil Deshmukh

    The top court said it was not inclined to entertain the Special Leave Petition against the grant of bail by the high court to Deshmukh.

    PTI
    January 23, 2023 / 07:24 PM IST
    The top court said it was not inclined to entertain the Special Leave Petition against the grant of bail by the high court to Anil Deshmukh (FILE PHOTO)

    In a major relief for former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, the Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the CBI's appeal challenging the Bombay High Court order granting bail to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader in a corruption case.

    A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices V Ramasubramanian and JB Pardiwala noted that Deshmukh has also been granted bail in the related money laundering case.

    The top court said it was not inclined to entertain the Special Leave Petition against the grant of bail by the high court to Deshmukh.

    "Since the observations in the impugned order of the High Court are confined to the question as to whether the respondent was entitled to the grant of bail, we clarify that these observations shall be construed only for that purpose."