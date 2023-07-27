APJ Abdul Kalam’s 8th death anniversary: His journey from humble beginnings to phenomenal achievements

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's journey from Rameswaram to Rashtrapati Bhavan and beyond is a story of hard work, determination, and extraordinary accomplishments (Image source: Twitter)

APJ Abdul Kalam, affectionately called the 'Missile Man' and 'People's President', died of cardiac arrest at the age of 83 on this day in 2015, while delivering a lecture to students at the Indian Institute of Management-Shillong.

It's been eight years since the country bid an emotional farewell to Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam (full name), but he still lives in millions of hearts for his remarkable contributions in the field of science, and for his unwavering dedication to inspiring youth across generations to embrace the path of hard work.

Dr Abdul Kalam’s enormous achievements have left a lasting impact, making him a legendary figure in history. He has worn several hats during his life - role model, icon, soft-spoken, music lover, Veena player, and passionate teacher.

As we mark the eighth death anniversary of Dr Abdul Kalam, here is the life of the man who from a newspaper delivery boy went on to become an eminent scientist, President, and above all, an exceptional human being.

Birth, early life and education

Born on October 15, 1931, in the temple town of Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, to Jainulabdeen, a boat owner, and Ashiamma, Kalam was the youngest among his five siblings. He walked long distances for his studies, and distributed newspapers in his town while he was in school, to support his family that was financially poor.

From a young age, Kalam exhibited a profound fascination with aeroplanes, rockets, and space. He attended Rameswaram elementary school up to his 8th class, and continued studies at Schwartz Higher Secondary School in Ramanathapuram. He later pursued a Physics degree at St. Joseph's College, Tiruchirappalli, graduating in 1954. Driven by his passion for aerospace, he did aeronautical engineering from the Madras Institute of Technology (MIT) in Madras (now Chennai).

The 'Missile Man of India'

In 1958, Abdul Kalam went to Delhi to join DTD&P(Air), now known as Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance (DGAQA), in the role of a senior scientific assistant. Later that year, he became part of the Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), where he contributed to the design of a small hovercraft. In 1969, he joined the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) as a rocket engineer on deputation, and this marked the beginning of his illustrious career in rocket and missile technology.

During his tenure at ISRO from 1969 to 1982, Kalam played a pivotal role in establishing the foundation of rocket launch systems. In 1980, as the project director of SLV-3, he achieved the successful deployment of the Rohini satellite in near-Earth orbit, granting India membership in the prestigious Space Club. His dedication led to the development of four more missiles - Agni, Trishul, Akash, and Nag.

In May 1998, when he was serving as the Chief Scientific Advisor to the then Prime Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee, India conducted the Pokhran-II nuclear tests. Kalam's most significant contributions to ballistic missiles and launch technology earned him the revered title of the 'Missile Man of India'.

‘The People's President’

Dr Abdul Kalam served as India's 11th President from 2002 to 2007. One of his remarkable traits was his passion for traveling across the country to interact with people from diverse backgrounds, especially the youth. At the Rashtrapati Bhavan, he engaged warmly with school children and answered their questions, demonstrating his genuine interest in nurturing their curiosity.

Even after his Presidential term, Dr Kalam kept travelling and visiting schools nationwide, delivering inspirational speeches to students and sharing his extraordinary vision. Dr Kalam was liked by people from all walks of life because he was humble and easy to talk to. Millions are moved by his simplicity, honesty, and upbeat outlook on life. His approachable nature earned him the title 'The People's President'.

Achievements, recognitions and awards

Dr Kalam in 2013 introduced the PURA (Provision of Urban Amenities in Rural Areas) economic development model, with the goal of bringing urban facilities and livelihood prospects to rural areas while also bridging the urban-rural divide. In 2012, Abdul Kalam collaborated with cardiologist Dr Soma Raju, to create the 'Kalam-Raju Stent,' a cost-effective coronary stent aimed at making healthcare accessible to all. In the same year, the duo designed a tablet computer tailored to improve healthcare administration in rural areas of India.

Dr Kalam in the same year initiated the 'What Can I Give' programme, dedicated to empowering the youth to combat corruption. Kalam and his team developed lightweight artificial callipers for polio-stricken children. Made from superior space-age materials, they weighed only 1/10th of the alternative options available then. This ground-breaking innovation enabled crippled children to walk with less discomfort.

Dr Kalam also served as a professor of Aerospace Engineering at Anna University, Tamil Nadu. He held positions such as Chancellor of the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram, and a visiting professor at IIMs in Shillong, Ahmedabad, and Indore. He was also an honorary fellow at IISc Bengaluru.

Dr Abdul Kalam's birth anniversary on October 15 is celebrated as Youth Renaissance Day in Tamil Nadu. The Bihar government renamed an agricultural college in Kishanganj, as Dr. Kalam Agricultural College. Similarly, the Uttar Pradesh state government renamed Uttar Pradesh Technical University (UPTU) as A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University in his honor.

The United Nations declared October 15 as 'World Students Day' on his 79th birth anniversary in 2010 recognising his global influence. Dr Kalam's legacy endures even in space, as an organism found exclusively on the International Space Station (ISS) was named after him by NASA scientists.

Throughout his life, Dr Kalam received honorary doctorate degrees from 40 different universities worldwide. Among his prestigious awards were Padma Bhushan (1981), Padma Vibhushan (1990), and Bharat Ratna (1997), in recognition of his exceptional contributions to scientific research and defence technology.

His great works as a writer

Dr Kalam authored several well-known books, including India 2020 - A Vision for the New Millennium (1998), Wings of Fire: An Autobiography (1999), Ignited Minds - Unleashing the power within India (2002), Turning Points (2012), My Journey - Transforming Dreams into Actions (2013), and Failure is a Teacher (2018).

Death

Dr Kalam dedicated himself to inspiring the youth until his last breath. On July 27, 2015, while delivering a lecture to students at IIM Shillong, he collapsed on stage due to a cardiac arrest and passed away at the age of 83.