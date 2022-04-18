English
    World Heritage Day 2022: Indian historical places in all their glory

    World Heritage Day: Celebrate the diversity of our cultural heritage on the International Day for Monuments and Sites

    Moneycontrol News
    April 18, 2022 / 10:33 AM IST
    World Heritage Day 2022: Celebrate the splendour of heritage.

    It is World Heritage Day today. Also known as the International Day for Monuments and Sites, the day is meant to create awareness about the diversity of cultural heritage. For World Heritage Day 2022, the theme is “Heritage and Climate”.

    Take a look at Indian cultural sites to mark the day.

    Taj mahal AFP The magnificent Taj mahal in Agra. The ivory-white mausoleum was commissioned by Mughal King Shah Jahan to house his wife Mumtaz Mahal's tomb. The monument is considered an enduring symbol of love. (Image credit: AFP)

    Humayun's tomb is the tomb of the Mughal Emperor Humayun in Delhi, India. T The tomb of the Mughal Emperor Humayun in New Delhi. Built in 1570, it was the first ever garden-tomb on the Indian subcontinent, according to UNESCO. (Image credit: Reuters)

    The 13th century Qutub Minar in Delhi. UNESCO says that the Qutub Minar complex is “an outstanding testimony to the architectural and artistic achievements of Islamic rulers”. The 13th century Qutub Minar in Delhi. UNESCO says that the Qutub Minar complex is “an outstanding testimony to the architectural and artistic achievements of Islamic rulers”. (Image credit: Reuters)

    red The Red Fort in Delhi is central to India's Independence Day celebrations. The national flag is hoisted there every year by the prime minister. (Image credit: Reuters)

    UNESCO: Ajanta caves Ajanta caves in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district are held up as masterpieces of Buddhist art. (Image credit: whc.unesco.org)

    It is one of the largest rock-cut Hindu temple cave complexes in the world, The Ellora, also in Aurangabad, is among the world's biggest rock-cut Hindu temple cave complexes. (Image credit: AFP)

    nalanda Bihar: The archaeological remains of Nalanda, the most ancient university in the Indian Subcontinent. (Image credit: nalanda.nic.in)



    Tags: #culture #heritage #history #World Heritage Day #World Heritage Day 2022
    first published: Apr 18, 2022 10:33 am
