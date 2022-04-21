English
    Watch: Russia test fires Sarmat missile, dubbed ‘Satan 2’, in Putin’s renewed nuclear threat

    Sarmat is a long-range missile has been in development since the 2000s in Russia and can be deployed with 10 or more warheads on each.

    Stella Dey
    April 21, 2022 / 10:49 AM IST
    The launch of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile at Plesetsk testing field, Russia.

    Russia successfully test-fired Sarmat - an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of nuclear charges – on Wednesday amid a raging war with neighbouring Ukraine in a new show of President Vladimir Putin’s arsenal.

    The long-range missile has been in development since the 2000s and can be deployed with 10 or more warheads on each.

    The RS-28 Sarmat missile, dubbed “Satan 2” by NATO was test-launched from Plesetsk in northwest Russia and hit targets in the Kamchatka peninsula, nearly 6,000 km away, news agency Reuters reported.

    Videos of the test were put out on social media in scary visuals by the Russian defence ministry. Putin has called the missile “invincible” and that it will make Russia's enemies "think twice".

    "The new complex has the highest tactical and technical characteristics and is capable of overcoming all modern means of anti-missile defence. It has no analogues in the world and won't have for a long time to come," Putin said in a televised address in renewed nuclear threats.

    "This truly unique weapon will strengthen the combat potential of our armed forces, reliably ensure Russia's security from external threats and provide food for thought for those who, in the heat of frenzied aggressive rhetoric, try to threaten our country,” he said and added the missile was adept to hit any target on earth.

    Days after he announced his “special military operation” in Ukraine on February 24, Putin asked Moscow to be on high nuclear alert days later, prompting the UN and other countries to take stock of the alarming situation. More sanctions followed but Putin has only shrugged it off.

    Millions of Ukrainians have been displaced from their homes due to the war and thousands have been killed in what Ukraine has called “war crimes” in several cities. Russia has denied the allegations.



    Stella Dey
    Tags: #Russia #Russia nuclear missile #Sarmat #Ukraine #Vladimir Putin
    first published: Apr 21, 2022 10:33 am
