English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Uttar Pradesh elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav’s retort to Yogi Adityanath ‘garmi nikal denge’ comment

    UP assembly elections 2022: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed that there was historic voting for his party and its ally, the Rashtriya Lok Dal, in the first two phases of the polls.

    PTI
    February 15, 2022 / 01:47 PM IST
    UP assembly elections 2022: The BJP is heading towards defeat in the state, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed.

    UP assembly elections 2022: The BJP is heading towards defeat in the state, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed.

    Claiming historic voting for SP-RLD candidates, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said the people have subdued the garmi (haughtiness) of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the first two phases of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

    Akhilesh Yadav took on Yogi Adityanath, saying he used to claim ahead of the Assembly elections that khoon ki garmi (haughtiness and enthusiasm) of the SP and RLD (Rashtriya Lok Dal) leaders would be subdued after the elections.

    "After the first two phases, the people have pacified 'garmi' of those who were talking of curbing others' enthusiasm after the elections,” Yadav said while addressing an election rally in the Bundelkhand region. "Now after the third phase, the people of Bundelkhand will make him 'thanda' (cool).”

    The Samajwadi Party chief added: "In the first phase, there was historic voting in favour of the SP-RLD alliance candidates. The same is the situation in the second phase. The BJP only betrayed the people of Bundelkhand while the SP is there for them.”

    Claiming that the BJP is heading toward defeat, Yadav said it was evident from the changing language and the face of “Baba CM, who could not sleep amid the imminent defeat".

    Close

    Related stories

    Accusing the BJP leaders of lying to the people, Yadav appealed to the voters to vote for the pre-poll SP-RLD alliance candidates without any discrimination on grounds of caste and religion.

    While addressing rallies, Yadav promised jobs to the youth. He said he will start recruitment in government departments soon after forming the government. He also promised to undertake a caste census in the state within three months of forming the government, saying all the discrimination done by the BJP will be undone by him by providing reservation and due rights to the people of all castes.

    He said the BJP will never undertake caste census and will only make people fight. "The UP's assembly poll is a big election. If UP is saved, the country will be saved, he said, accusing the BJP government of ignoring the development of the Bundelkhand region and leaving it lagging."

    Yadav repeatedly appealed to the people to vote for SP-RLD candidates, saying the BJP is a threat to constitution, democracy and development.

    Asking people where were industries set up in Bundelkhand, Yadav said, income has been halved and inflation doubled by the present regime amid the increasing corruption.
    PTI
    Tags: #2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections #Akhilesh Yadav #Assembly Elections 2022 #Yogi Adityanath
    first published: Feb 15, 2022 01:47 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.