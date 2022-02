Uttar Pradesh elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav’s retort to Yogi Adityanath ‘garmi nikal denge’ comment

UP assembly elections 2022: The BJP is heading towards defeat in the state, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed.

Claiming historic voting for SP-RLD candidates, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said the people have subdued the garmi (haughtiness) of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the first two phases of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Akhilesh Yadav took on Yogi Adityanath, saying he used to claim ahead of the Assembly elections that khoon ki garmi (haughtiness and enthusiasm) of the SP and RLD (Rashtriya Lok Dal) leaders would be subdued after the elections.

"After the first two phases, the people have pacified 'garmi' of those who were talking of curbing others' enthusiasm after the elections,” Yadav said while addressing an election rally in the Bundelkhand region. "Now after the third phase, the people of Bundelkhand will make him 'thanda' (cool).”

The Samajwadi Party chief added: "In the first phase, there was historic voting in favour of the SP-RLD alliance candidates. The same is the situation in the second phase. The BJP only betrayed the people of Bundelkhand while the SP is there for them.”

Claiming that the BJP is heading toward defeat, Yadav said it was evident from the changing language and the face of “Baba CM, who could not sleep amid the imminent defeat".

Accusing the BJP leaders of lying to the people, Yadav appealed to the voters to vote for the pre-poll SP-RLD alliance candidates without any discrimination on grounds of caste and religion.

While addressing rallies, Yadav promised jobs to the youth. He said he will start recruitment in government departments soon after forming the government. He also promised to undertake a caste census in the state within three months of forming the government, saying all the discrimination done by the BJP will be undone by him by providing reservation and due rights to the people of all castes.

He said the BJP will never undertake caste census and will only make people fight. "The UP's assembly poll is a big election. If UP is saved, the country will be saved, he said, accusing the BJP government of ignoring the development of the Bundelkhand region and leaving it lagging."

Yadav repeatedly appealed to the people to vote for SP-RLD candidates, saying the BJP is a threat to constitution, democracy and development.

Asking people where were industries set up in Bundelkhand, Yadav said, income has been halved and inflation doubled by the present regime amid the increasing corruption.