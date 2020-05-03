UP permits standalone liquor shops to open in red zones

Live updates of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its impact

The Uttar Pradesh government, in a letter on May 3 said that standalone liquor shops can be opened in the green, orange and red zones from 10 am to 7 pm, though no such shop is allowed to remain open in containment zones.

The state government has also said that malls, hotels, restaurants will remain closed but e-commerce activity has been allowed to resume in green and orange zones. The core industries in non-contaminated areas of red zone can function with not more than 50 percent workforce.

Earlier, the Maharashtra government had allowed not more than five standalone shops to function in red zones which are not containment zones.

The Maharashtra government had also said that if labour is available in-situ, private construction can be carried out in regions deemed red zones. However, all non-essential shops and construction will remain shut in containment zones.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on May 1 extended the national lockdown by two more weeks but with considerable easing of restrictions in areas classified as orange and green zones.

The government had said that it will continue the strict measures it has enforced in places classified as red zones — such as New Delhi and Mumbai — and orange zones, which show no abatement in the number of people affected by the coronavirus.

