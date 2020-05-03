App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : May 03, 2020 04:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UP permits standalone liquor shops to open in red zones

The state government has also said that malls, hotels, restaurants will remain closed but e-commerce activity has been allowed to resume in green and orange zones.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Live updates of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its impact
Live updates of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its impact

The Uttar Pradesh government, in a letter on May 3 said that standalone liquor shops can be opened in the green, orange and red zones from 10 am to 7 pm, though no such shop is allowed to remain open in containment zones.

The state government has also said that malls, hotels, restaurants will remain closed but e-commerce activity has been allowed to resume in green and orange zones. The core industries in non-contaminated areas of red zone can function with not more than 50 percent workforce.

Earlier, the Maharashtra government had allowed not more than five standalone shops to function in red zones which are not containment zones.

The Maharashtra government had also said that if labour is available in-situ, private construction can be carried out in regions deemed red zones. However, all non-essential shops and construction will remain shut in containment zones.

First Published on May 3, 2020 04:52 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

