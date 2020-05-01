App
Last Updated : May 01, 2020 08:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 fight | Government extends lockdown by two more weeks, eases restrictions in new order

The government will continue the strict measures it has enforced in places classified as red zones — such as New Delhi and Mumbai — and orange zones, which show no abatement in the number of people affected by the coronavirus.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The government said on May 1 that it will extend its lockdown for another two weeks, but with relaxations in several areas that will potentially spring back to life economic activity.

The government will continue the strict measures it has enforced in places classified as red zones — such as New Delhi and Mumbai — and orange zones, which show no abatement in the number of people affected by the coronavirus . In green zones or low risk areas, some movement of people and economic activities will be allowed, said a statement issued by the Union home ministry.

The government was due to announce on May 3 its decision whether to extend the 40-day-old lockdown. On May 1, India registered another daily high of 1,755 infections, taking the total number of cases to 35,365 with 1,152 deaths.

Track this blog for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak

related news

MHA has also issued new guidelines to regulate different activities in this period, based on the risk profiling of the districts of the country into Red (hotspot), Green and Orange Zones. The guidelines have permitted considerable relaxations in the districts falling in the Green and Orange Zones.

Here are some key points from the new guidelines:

- Buses can operate with upto 50 percent seating capacity

- Bus depots can operate with upto 50 percent capacity

- Movement of individuals, for all non-essential activities, shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm to 7 am.

- Public transport allowed in Green Zones, not in red or orange. In Green Zones buses can operate with upto 50 percent seating capacity and bus depots can operate with upto 50 percent capacity.

- In the Orange Zones, in addition to activities permitted in Red Zone, taxis and cab aggregators will be permitted with 1 driver and 1 passenger only. Inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles will be allowed for permitted activities only. Four wheeler vehicles will have maximum two passengers besides the driver and pillion riding will be allowed on two-wheelers.

Coronavirus hotspots | Here are the Red, Orange and Green zone districts after May 3 as per new guidelines

Activities that remain prohibited:

Travel by air, rail, metro and inter-State movement by road; running of schools, colleges, and other educational and training/ coaching institutions; hospitality services, including hotels and restaurants; places of large public gatherings, such as cinema halls, malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes, etc;  social, political, cultural and other kinds of gatherings; and, religious places/ places of worship for public

Coronavirus pandemic | Is your city a COVID-19 hotspot? Find out here  

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here

First Published on May 1, 2020 06:27 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #lockdown

