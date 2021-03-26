Spicejet offers full ticket refund if flyers taking RT-PCR test via SpiceHealth.com test COVID positive

Domestic low-cost carrier SpiceJet has announced that flyers will get a full refund of their ticket upon testing COVID-19 positive before departure if they book their RT-PCR test with SpiceHealth.com.

The facility is currently available in Delhi, Gurugram, and Mumbai only and flyers can opt for home collection of samples as well.

SpiceHealth offers the country’s cheapest RT-PCR tests at Rs 299 only, which is one-third the market price of an RT-PCR COVID-19 test at Rs 850. Flyers of other airlines can also get the test done at just Rs 499.

SpiceHealth, a healthcare company founded by SpiceJet promoters Ajay Singh and Avani Singh, has been conducting RT-PCR tests since November 2020.

On March 25, SpiceHealth had launched mobile COVID-19 testing facility in Kerala. The service is now available in five states, including Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Maharashtra.

