English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Spicejet offers full ticket refund if flyers taking RT-PCR test via SpiceHealth.com test COVID positive

The facility is currently available in Delhi, Gurugram, and Mumbai only and flyers can opt for home collection of samples as well.

Moneycontrol News
March 26, 2021 / 03:33 PM IST

Domestic low-cost carrier SpiceJet has announced that flyers will get a full refund of their ticket upon testing COVID-19 positive before departure if they book their RT-PCR test with SpiceHealth.com.

The facility is currently available in Delhi, Gurugram, and Mumbai only and flyers can opt for home collection of samples as well.

SpiceHealth offers the country’s cheapest RT-PCR tests at Rs 299 only, which is one-third the market price of an RT-PCR COVID-19 test at Rs 850. Flyers of other airlines can also get the test done at just Rs 499.

SpiceHealth, a healthcare company founded by SpiceJet promoters Ajay Singh and Avani Singh, has been conducting RT-PCR tests since November 2020.

On March 25, SpiceHealth had launched mobile COVID-19 testing facility in Kerala. The service is now available in five states, including Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Maharashtra.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show
Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #RTPCR COVID-19 tests #SpiceHealth #SpiceJet
first published: Mar 26, 2021 02:56 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: Don’t fight market! Hit the drawing board and comeback with a new strategy: Piyush Chaudhry of Wave Analytics

D-Street Talk: Don’t fight market! Hit the drawing board and comeback with a new strategy: Piyush Chaudhry of Wave Analytics

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.