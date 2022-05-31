English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live now :We're here to build a consensus on the role of 'Technology as an enabler for ESG'. Click here
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Sidhu Moosewala's last rites on Tuesday, several mourners gather at his residence

    Accompanied by some relatives, Moosewala’s father received his son’s body from Mansa Civil hospital, where it was kept for post-mortem, around 8:15 am.

    PTI
    May 31, 2022 / 11:14 AM IST

    Several mourners gathered at the residence of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab’s Mansa district on Tuesday morning as the family prepared to conduct his last rites.


    Accompanied by some relatives, Moosewala’s father received his son’s body from Mansa Civil hospital, where it was kept for post-mortem, around 8:15 am.


    The body has been taken to his residence at Moosa village in Mansa. The last rites of Moosewala, who was killed on Sunday, will be performed on Tuesday. A heavy police force has been deployed outside the residence of the slain Punjabi singer.


    Mourners, especially the youth and the singer’s fans, assembled outside the house to pay their last respects. Several people raised slogans in his favour.


    Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. His cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a Mahindra Thar jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.

    Close

    Related stories


    The 28-year-old Punjabi singer had fought the recent assembly election in Punjab on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by the AAP’s Vijay Singla.


    Moosewala was among the 424 people whose security was withdrawn or curtailed by the Punjab Police on Saturday on a temporary basis. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced setting up a judicial commission headed by a sitting high court judge to probe the brutal killing of Sidhu Moosewala.

    The state police on Monday claimed to have rounded up some suspects and got important leads in connection with the killing. It had termed the assassination a case of an inter-gang rivalry and that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the killing.

    PTI
    Tags: #Bhagwant Mann #Mansa #post-mortem #Sidhu Moosewala #Sidhu Moosewala death
    first published: May 31, 2022 11:14 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.