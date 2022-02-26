Ukraine couple married amid sound of air raid sirens, joined volunteer group next day

Ukrainian couple Yaryna Arieva and Sviatoslav Fursin wanted to have a summer wedding in May but Russian invasion forced them to change their plans. (Image posted on Facebook by Orthodox Church of Ukraine)

Ukrainian couple Yaryna Arieva and Sviatoslav Fursin wanted to have a summer wedding in May but Russia’s invasion of their country forced them to move up the ceremony.

The Kyiv couple rushed to get married in a monastery on Thursday, the day Russia launched an attack on Ukraine. Outside, air raid sirens were going off.

"It's the happiest moment of your life, and you go out, and you hear that," Arieva, 21, a member of the Kyiv city council, told CNN. “That was very scary.”

Like millions of Ukrainians, the couple are uncertain about the future and wanted to tie the knot as soon as they could.

"The situation is hard,” Arieva said. “We are going to fight for our land. We maybe can die, and we just wanted to be together before all of that."

True to their word, the couple, after their wedding, signed up with a volunteer group of the Ukrainian armed forced and got rifles, CNN reported.

"We have to protect it (our land),” Arieva told CNN. “We have to protect the people we love and the land we live on," she said. "I hope for the best, but I do what I can to protect my land."

Cities across Ukraine were hit by missiles and shelling shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine, after months of simmering tensions between the two countries.