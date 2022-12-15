English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Grand Finale of #BadlaavHumseHai - celebrating the efforts of the unsung heroes of India. Watch live on 16th Dec, 6:30pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Remembering Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel: 10 inspiring quotes of the 'Iron Man of India'

    Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel death anniversary: India is remembering one of the pillars of its freedom movement today.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    December 15, 2022 / 10:38 AM IST
    Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

    Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

    December 15 marks the death anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, one of the pillars of India's freedom struggle and the first deputy prime minister and home minister of independent India. He is remembered for his decisive leadership, because of which he became known as the "Iron Man of India".

    To remember Patel, we revisit some of his most inspiring quotes.

    1) "Faith is of no avail in absence of strength. Faith and strength, both are essential to accomplish any great work."

    2) "Manpower without unity is not a strength unless it is harmonised and united properly, then it becomes a spiritual power."

    3) "Even if we lose the wealth of thousands, and our life is sacrificed, we should keep smiling and be cheerful keeping our faith in God and Truth."

    Related stories

    4) "It is the prime responsibility of every citizen to feel that his country is free and to defend its freedom is his duty."

    5) "Satyagraha is not a creed for the weak or the cowardly."

    6) "We have to shed mutual bickerings, shed the difference of being high or low and develop the sense of equality and banish untouchability. We have to restore the conditions of Swaraj prevalent prior to British rule. We have to live like the children of the same father."

    7) "In a democratic set-up we must have freedom of the Press, freedom of speech, freedom of expression and freedom of association and all kinds of freedom."

    8) "By common endeavor we can raise the country to a new greatness, while a lack of unity will expose us to fresh calamities."

    9)  "Ours is a non-violent war, it is Dharma Yuddha."

    10) "Non-violence has to be observed in thought, word and deed. The measure of our non-violence will be the measure of our success."
    Tags: #freedom struggle #Sardar Patel #Sardar Vallabhai Patel
    first published: Dec 15, 2022 10:38 am