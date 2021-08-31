MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live NowOption Omega 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Option Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Q1 GDP data | Private consumption rises sharply but still below pre-Covid levels, government spending down

As compared to Q1 of FY21, household consumption rose 19.35 percent in the April quarter, but still remained 11 percent lower than what it was two years back in Q1 FY20. On the other hand, spending by the government fell 4.77 percent in the latest quarter.

Subhayan Chakraborty
August 31, 2021 / 07:33 PM IST
Representative Image: A woman shops for bangles at a shop in the Laad Bazaar in Hyderabad (PC-NYT)

Representative Image: A woman shops for bangles at a shop in the Laad Bazaar in Hyderabad (PC-NYT)

Household consumption rose in the first quarter (April-June) of FY22 despite the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, and boosting hopes of a quicker recovery in consumer demand in the months ahead, latest data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) show.

A significant component of overall Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers, Private Final Consumption Expenditure (PFCE) rose by 19.35 percent as compared to Q1 FY21. PFCE is a realistic proxy to gauge household spending and came in at Rs. 17.83 lakh crore. However, when calculated against Q1 of FY20, PFCE remained 11 percent lower.

In the first quarter of FY22, PFCE constituted 55.1 percent of GDP, down from 55.4 percent in Q4 FY21.

"Private consumption and investment powered the YoY turnaround in the GDP performance. Nevertheless, all of these sectors remained well below their pre-covid levels in Q1 FY2022. While government consumption expenditure recorded a YoY contraction in Q1 FY2022, emerging as a drag on the pace of growth, it exceeded the pre-Covid level," Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist at ratings agency ICRA, said.

"On a sequential basis, most parameters of GDP have fallen in Q1 FY22, due to the adverse impact of the second wave of the pandemic on the economy. However, the adverse impact of the second wave on Q1 FY22 GDP is relatively muted when compared to the impact of first wave and this is also getting reflected by other high frequency economic indicators," Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist and National Director - Research, Knight Frank India, said.

Close

Related stories

Consumption still down

Overall, in FY21, household expenditure had shrunk by 9.1 percent as a result of the pandemic, after rising 5.5 per cent rise in FY20.

The sharp fall in household spending had been one of the most evident predictions by economists for FY21 given the salary cuts in the services sectors and large scale job losses in the manufacturing sector owing to the pandemic and the resultant economic slowdown.

This had prompted households to put off the purchases and save instead while overall consumer confidence was also hit significantly. The not-so-sharp fall in household spending comes in contrast to most economic predictions. A majority of Indian cars and relatively costly consumer durables are bought through loans. Job losses and salary cuts across sectors had crippled a household's means to finance a purchase over a three- to five-year period.

Slow government spending

On the other hand, government expenditure fell by 4.77 percent, after rising 7.8 percent in FY20 even after the Centre announced a slew of schemes hoping to raise demand in the economy.

This comes after the Centre raised levels of public spending to generate more jobs and create demand in the economy. At 4.21 lakh crore, Government Final Consumption Expenditure (GFCE) constituted 13 percent of the GDP, down from 16.4 per cent.
Subhayan Chakraborty has been regularly reporting on international trade, diplomacy and foreign policy, for the past 6 years. He has also extensively covered evolving industry and government issues. He was earlier with Business Standard newspaper.
Tags: #demand in the economy #first quarter #GDP #government spending #private consumption #public expenditure
first published: Aug 31, 2021 05:38 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.