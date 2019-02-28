'No question of deal', India demands immediate release of captive IAF pilot

Moneycontrol News

India on February 28 said it has not asked for consular access but immediate release of the Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot held captive by Pakistan, according to various reports.

"This is not a matter of negotiation. No question of a deal. We want him to be immediately repatriated. We have not sought consular access because we want his immediate return," sources told CNN News18.

"Pakistan is trying to create a Kandahar type pressure but India will not give in," sources told news agency ANI.

Sources also told the news agency that Pakistan was trying to create war psychosis.

"India did not target any civilians or military installations, but Pakistan escalated by targeting Indian military installations. India did not deliberately cross Line of Control (LoC), very strong demarches have been given. India has foiled Pak attempts at creating a war psychosis," sources told the news agency.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Foreign Minister, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, reportedly said that Pakistan is "willing to consider returning the Indian pilot if it means de-escalation of ties between the two countries."

"India handed over a dossier to the Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan a day earlier and we will examine it. I will evaluate the dossier with an open heart and then see if talks will be held on that," Qureshi said, according to reports.

India had on February 27 summoned the acting high commissioner of Pakistan, Syed Haider Shah, and demanded immediate and safe return of an IAF pilot who was detained by Pakistan following an aerial engagement by air forces of the two countries.

It was also been made clear to Pakistan that no harm should be caused to the Indian defence personnel, the External Affairs Ministry said, adding it has conveyed strong objection to the neighbouring country at the "vulgar display" of an injured personnel in violation of all norms of International Humanitarian Law and the Geneva Convention.