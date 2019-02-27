MEA issues strong demarche to Pakistan, slams 'vulgar' display of injured IAF pilot

In a press briefing, MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "One Pakistan Air Force fighter aircraft was shot down by Indian Air Force. In this engagement, we have lost one MiG 21. The pilot is missing in action. Pakistan claims he is in their custody. We are ascertaining the facts." Read on to know everything you need to know about India-Pak tussle. (Image: ANI)

In a strongly-worded statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on February 27 said it objects to Pakistan’s "vulgar display of an injured personnel of the Indian Air Force in violation of all norms of International Humanitarian Law and the Geneva Convention".

The statement said India expects "immediate and safe return" of its pilot.

"It was made clear that Pakistan would be well advised to ensure that no harm comes to the Indian defence personnel in its custody," the statement said.

Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan, Syed Haider Shah, was summoned by India earlier in the day to lodge a "strong protest" against the "unprovoked act of aggression by Pakistan" against India. The statement added that India also lodged its protest against the "violation of the Indian air space by Pakistan Air Force and targeting of Indian military posts."

"This is in contrast to the India’s non-military anti-terror pre-emptive strike at a JeM terrorist camp in Balakot on 26 February 2019," the statement said, adding that it is "unfortunate" that "instead of fulfilling its international obligation and bilateral commitment" to take action against "terrorist entities" operating from Pakistan's soil, it has acted "with aggression against India."

"It was clearly conveyed that India reserves the right to take firm and decisive action to protect its national security, sovereignty and territorial integrity against any act of aggression or cross-border terrorism," the statement said.

According to the statement, a dossier with details of "JeM complicity in Pulwama terror attack and the presence of JeM terror camps and its leadership in Pakistan" was also handed over to Pakistan.

"Regret was expressed at continuing denial by Pakistan’s political and military leadership at the presence of terrorist infrastructure in territories under its control... It was conveyed that India expects Pakistan to take immediate and verifiable action against terrorism emanating from territories under its control," the statement said.

Earlier in the day, MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said that in an aerial engagement, one Pakistan Air Force (PAF) fighter aircraft was shot down by a MiG 21 Bison of the IAF.

"India had informed about Counter Terrorism (CT) action it took yesterday against a training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Pakistan based on credible evidence that JeM intended to launch more attacks,” Kumar had said.